Caren Osborne is the newest Certified Productive Environment Specialist™in the Raleigh, North Carolina area

Raleigh, NC January 16, 2021 – The Productive Environment Institute ispleased to announce that Caren Osborne is our newest Certified Productive Environment Specialist™ (CPES Masters™). As the CEO of Memory Lane Photo Solutions, which specializes in organizing photographic memories for clients, and over 25 years in projec tmanagement, Caren brings a wealth of knowledge on effective organizational techniques to her clientele.

Caren, who recently moved to Chapel Hill, NC, has a passion for making her clients happy and witnessing the results from those mutual feelings is aperfect fit with the core values of the Productive Environment Institute(PEI).

One client had this to say after working with Caren:

"Caren Osborne did a wonderful job organizing my office in a way that is sustainable for me. I have always been organizationally challenged, but she explained the process very clearly, did not judge me and helped me learn the process as we worked. The results were transformative, and I feel like the system is easy for me to maintain. I was amazed at what Caren was able to do in a short amount of time. I highly recommend Caren and her office transformation program to anyone who wants to increase their productivity and peace of mind."

As a CPES Masters™, Caren undertook extensive training which further added to her already comprehensive repertoire of organizational skills. The PEI program offers a premier 9 step system to train productivity experts who help their clients increase productivity without disorganization and overwhelm.

With a 40 year track record of success led by founder Barbara Hemphill and president Andrea Anderson, this program has delivered proven systems to thousands of businesses around the world. Productive Environment Institute is proud to welcome Caren Obsorne to their team of Certified Productive Environment Specialists™.

The Productive Environment Institute and its Certified Productive Environment Specialists™ have an incomparable reputation for understanding what clients are looking for. This concern and commitment to customer satisfaction is a quality the team at PEI also sees in Caren. We know that she will help transform offices and workspaces for future clients expertly, with an eye for increasing productivity and peace of mind.

About Productive Environment Institute:

Productive Environment Institute, based in North Carolina, trains and certifies productivity experts to help their clients increase productivity without disorganization and overwhelm. PEI and their Certified Productive Environment Specialists™ around the world offer onsite and virtual OfficeTransformation™ programs that help client's clear paper and email clutter, improve time management skills, increase customer engagement, and systemize their business with routines and automation. For moreinformation, visit www.ProductiveEnvironment.com.