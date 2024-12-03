Capri Restaurant at Miracle Springs Resort & Spa Named Best Italian Restaurant & Steakhouse by the Greater Coachella Valley Cham

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Desert Hot Springs, CA — 10/8/24 — Nestled within the luxurious surroundings of Miracle Springs Resort & Spa, Capri Restaurant is an Italian steakhouse. The only steakhouse in DHS, and offers hand cut, dry aged steaks.

The Capri has just been honored with the prestigious title of "Best Italian Restaurant" by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce. This award recognizes Capri's excellence in authentic Italian cuisine, outstanding service, and its commitment to delivering an unforgettable dining experience.

Capri has been in business for 50 years with an amazing history and has become a beloved destination for both guests and locals. The Capri offers a diverse menu featuring classic Italian dishes made with fresh ingredients and a modern twist. From lasagna and fettuccine to fresh salads, steaks, and sandwiches, the menu is designed to satisfy every palate.

The shaded patio provides a picturesque setting for outdoor dining, with breathtaking views of the resort's mineral pools and the surrounding desert landscape, adding to the charm and ambiance of this award-winning restaurant. Whether guests are starting their day with breakfast, stopping in for a leisurely lunch, or enjoying a cozy dinner, Capri Restaurant promises a culinary journey filled with flavor and passion.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition from the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber," said Michael Bickford CEO "At Miracle Springs and the Capri restaurant, our mission is to create memorable experiences through our food and service, and we are so grateful for the support of our patrons and community."

Capri Restaurant welcomes diners for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering a range of options for every taste. Guests are also encouraged to pair their dining experience with a stay at Miracle Springs Resort & Spa to enjoy its mineral-rich hot springs and rejuvenating spa services.

For more information or to make a reservation at Capri Restaurant, please visit www.miraclesprings.com or call 760-251-6000