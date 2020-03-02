Monday, March 02, 2020

Senior citizens often face many obstacles when it comes to finding the best treatment options available for the many ailments that are synonymous with aging. CANNABIS FOR SENIORS was written by Dr. Beverly A. Potter, and it gives those of a certain age who are considering cannabis medicine insight into how consuming the plant has the potential to provide a higher quality of living and health. By debunking myths that surround cannabis medicine to discussing the countless options of cannabis treatments and more, CANNABIS FOR SENIORS contains the information senior citizens look toward when considering medicinal cannabis to treat their conditions.