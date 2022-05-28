From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Monday, May 30, 2022

Campus Safety – LinkedIn Hacking - Treating Menopause



Morgan Ballis, M.S. EM



Campus Safety Alliance







Mr. Ballis is a nationally recognized expert on school safety and active shooter events. After his mom survived the attack at Congresswoman Giffords' event in 2011, Mr. Ballis dedicated his life to understanding these tragedies. He has trained more than 20,000 educators, students, and law enforcement officers in active shooter response. Pursuing his Ph.D. in emergency management with a focus on school violence, Mr. Ballis presents his research and methodology at law enforcement and educational conferences across the U.S. He has appeared on numerous media outlets and radio shows sharing evidence-based and trauma-informed school safety solutions. Mr. Ballis is a nationally certified law enforcement trainer preparing officers responding to mass murder incidents also serving as a consultant and expert witness and active shooter response best practices.



Morgan Ballis, M.S. EM



Director of Strategic Planning & Training



Campus Safety Alliance



833-722-6787



Morgan@Campus-Safety.us



See his press room at:



https://www.expertclick.com/21730



Hackers are Targeting LinkedIn with Phishing Scams – How to Protect Yourself



Robert Siciliano -- Cyber Security Expert Speaker







Retail, shipping, and tech companies are no longer the most common brands that hackers use to hide their attempts at phishing. These days, social media platforms are the main choice, and hackers are using sites like LinkedIn to dupe victims into giving them information. In fact, when we look at global phishing attacks during the first three months of 2022, more than half were from LinkedIn brands.



Phishing scams on LinkedIn generally revolve on stealing credentials, financial scams, espionage, and impersonations design to facilitate all of the above.



The research company, Check Point, released a report that shows LinkedIn and associated brands have been used 44% more by hackers when compared to the previous quarter, the final three months of 2021.



Robert Siciliano



Boston, MA



Robert@IDTheftSecurity.com



617)329-1182



See the full blog post at:



https://safr.me/blog/2022/05/21/hackers-are-targeting-linkedin-with-phishing-scams-how-to-protect-yourself/



A New Look at Treating Menopause Symptoms



Mache Seibel, MD -- Menopause Expert, Speaker, Editor HotYearsMag.com







Whether or not to take estrogen is a huge decision every woman must make as she faces her symptom of menopause. Most of the fears about estrogen began with the Women's Health Initiative (WHI) when they falsely claimed that estrogen increases the risk of breast cancer and heart disease. I explained how the WHI got it wrong in The Estrogen Fix.



Today, only about 5 percent of women take estrogen to treat their menopause symptoms and most of the rest take nothing at all–they tough it out. And that has an an impact on women in the workplace. Below is a short excerpt from my latest book Working Through Menopause: The Impact on Women, Businesses and The Bottom Line. As you'll see, doing nothing to treat menopause symptoms is really doing something that is negative.



ame: Mache Seibel, MD



Title: Founding Publisher



Group: The Hot Years Magazine



Dateline: Newton, MA United States



Direct Phone: 617-916-1880



doctorseibel@gmail.com



See the full news release at:



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=271484



Christopher Bauer, Ph.D. -- Business Ethics Training







As a speaker, seminar leader and consultant, ethics expert Dr. Christopher Bauer helps individuals and companies make more ethically-informed decisions while maximizing their bottom line. Rather than focusing on the ethics code or ethics-related case law, Dr. Bauer's Bauer Ethics Seminars teach individuals and companies how to more effectively take responsibility for truly 'walking the talk' of ethical behavior. His programs do this by leaving the broad, academic concepts behind and focusing on where the rubber really meets the road - how and why people make the behavioral choices they do and how they can learn to constantly be making better, more ethically-attuned decisions.



Though his primary focus is on helping companies improve their ethics while accelerating their growth, his expertise and unique approach have immediate and significant implications for the improvement of management and oversight in general. After all, common sense tells us that better decision-making skills will significantly contribute to building better companies.



As a clinical psychologist with more than twenty-five years of clinical and consulting experience, Dr. Bauer brings a unique perspective to ethics training and consulting. He really knows what makes people tick and brings a wealth of first hand experience to the table. He has seen how individuals can learn to manage matters of ethics more effectively - and manage in general! His training and experience equip him to provide unique commentary and analysis.



Dr. Bauer provides training to as many as thirty organizations each year, has written articles for a wide range of print and on-line publications, and has been quoted in such diverse journals as Internal Auditor, TaxPro, Chief Executive, Medical Economics, and many others.



Christopher Bauer, Ph.D.



Nashville, TN



United States



Contact Phone: 615-385-3523



Cell Phone: 615-268-8726



chris@bauerethicsseminars.com



See his press room at:



https://www.expertclick.com/expert/Ethics/Christopher-Bauer-Ph.D.-Business-Ethics-Training



