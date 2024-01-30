Campaign to Help Unknowns Get Known by Book Author and Film Producer with 200+ Books and 15 Distributed Films

An internationally known book author and film producer, Gini Graham Scott with Changemakers Productions, has just launched a campaign to help unknown authors and filmmakers get known by drawing on her own experience in getting publicity. As she discusses in a recent article on Medium and Substack – "How to Get Known When You Aren't," it is truly difficult to navigate the media maze due to the challenge of gaining attention in a saturated landscape. The article describes why gaining media attention is an uphill battle, and it offers strategies to gain media attention.

For advice, she draws on her own campaign to promote her five documentaries released by two distributors Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled by Gravitas Ventures, and When Love Goes Bad, Surviving Change, and Finding Happiness by Adler and Associates Entertainment. All are on Amazon and many other platforms.

Here's a link to the article on Medium which you don't have to be a Medium member to read: http://tinyurl.com/y2mzfkr7. Or here's the link to read the article on Substack: https://substack.com/home/post/p-141139970

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.