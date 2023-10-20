Campaign Trains Expert Edward Segal Now Available for Interivews

Friday, October 20, 2023

Edward Segal, the nation's leading authority on the history of campaign trains in American politics, is now available for interviews about his forthcoming book, Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them. Contact Segal at campaigntrains@gmail,com or visit WhistleStopPolitics.com.

About Edward Segal

Segal is one of the few people who has planned a modern-day whistle-stop campaign train tour and served as a campaign manager, press secretary, and aide to Democratic and Republican presidential and congressional candidates.

About The Book

Whistle-Stop Politics explores the pivotal role campaign trains played in American elections and the riveting stories documented by the reporters who traveled with hundreds of whistle-stopping politicians, including Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and Ronald Reagan.

For more than 185 years, these campaign trains were the backdrop of political drama, intrigue, humor, and triumph; an American invention that enabled politicians to connect with as many voters as possible in the country's largest cities and smallest towns.

Campaign trains are still important to politicians as backdrops for photo ops that attract the attention of the media. In their expanded role as "eye candy," the trains fulfill their original purpose: helping politicians reach and communicate with as many people as possible. The tactic was so effective that it's been copied in Australia, Canada, Egypt, Germany, and Great Britain.

###