Calls For Bipartisan Climate Policies Is Latest Example of Corporate Activism

Thursday, December 3, 2020

The news yesterday that 42 major companies including Amazon, Ford, and IBM have called on President-elect Biden and the new Congress to pass bipartisan climate policies shows that corporate activism is alive and well, according to crisis management expert and author Edward Segal.



The companies signed a statement prepared by the Center for Climate and Energy Colusitions, which also called for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Accord. Other businesses may sign the statement in the coming days, according to a spokesperson for the Center.



In his story for Forbes.com as a Leadership Strategey contributor Segal said "the announcement confirmed the predictions of some observers after Biden won the race for the White House that corporate activism will not end anytime soon. Indeed, by partnering with others—such as the environmental community—activism by companies will likely increase and have an even greater impact," he observed.

The entire article can be read at this link: http://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2020/12/02/in-latest-example-of-corporate-activism-companies-are-working-with-environmentalists-to-fight-climate-change/

