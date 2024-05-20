From: Author U -- Judith Briles Denver , CO Monday, May 20, 2024

JPosnerBooks@gmail.com Calling Balticon 58 Attendees in Baltimore, Maryland May 20, 2024, Baltimore, MD. Bestselling sci-fi/fantasy author John Posner will be meeting fans and signing books at the 58th Balticon gathering this week. Held at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel, located at 2020 E Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 from May 24 to 27. Posner is the author of Forever is Too Long. Setting the stage for 400 years in the future ... a future where human minds can be perfectly copied to live out a forever existence in the multiverse and become Mindars in the new digital world. Fans discover what happens when Humans crossover and become digital entities. They learn what happens when social boundaries are shattered. And what happens when the Unintended Consequences of technology occur. Visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in a discussion of what future technology could do to us. Posner asks, "What would you do to save the world? What would you do if you could live forever … or is forever too long?" His forthcoming book, He Died Two Days Ago, will be released in June 2024. When assassins mistakenly shoot the wrong person, an alien race that secretly inhabits living beings of other planets across the universe is revealed. Unbeknownst to their hosts, the aliens feed off the emotions of the enti­ties they reside within. Come explore Battleground Earth and alien possession. At the event, Posner will be selling and signing his current book, Forever is Too Long that was released last year and quickly earned bestseller status on Amazon. They will have the opportunity to sign up for his new book. John Posner is an IT project manager and technology writer creating Sci-Fi/Fantasy Psycho Thrillers exploring the unintended consequences that humans and technology cause. Discover his website: JohnPosnerBooks.com. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact:

