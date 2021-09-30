COVID 19 and the Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Covid 19 and the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke

Join Dr. Maria and Dr. Harrington, president of Predictive Health Lab, to learn more about the risk of heart attack and stroke from COVID-19.

DATE: 9.30.21



TIME: 8 PM ET. 5 PM PT

HOST: Maria Sulindro, MD

Guest: Douglas Harington, MD





Many COVID-19 complications may be caused by a cytokine storm - which is when an infection triggers your immune system to flood your bloodstream with an inflammatory protein called cytokines.

These cytokines can kill tissue and damage your organs.

Do you know the impact this has on your heart?



Can COVID 19 increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke?

We have been living with this virus for about two years, yet there are many things to still discover.

So, join Dr. Maria and Dr. Harrington, president of Predictive Health Lab, to learn more about the risk of heart attack and stroke from COVID-19.





ABOUT OUR GUEST Dr. Douglas Harrington has over 30 years of experience in the research, development, commercialization, and expansion of innovative healthcare technology and services.

As former President and Lab Director of Nichols Institute, Dr. Harrington expanded their molecular genetics, infectious disease, immunology, cytogenetic, and anatomic pathology offerings.

Dr. Harrington holds a number of patents including automated image analysis of residual cancer protein, catalytic heavy metal extraction, and biomarker assays for diagnosis and classification of cardiac disease. He has been involved as director or founder of multiple startup companies – from devices to molecular genetics focusing on immunology, cancer and cardiology, where he has taken a number of new molecular technologies through state and federal regulatory approval -----------------------------------