CEOs Can Jeopardize Companies When They Go Public With Personal Opinions

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Goya's board of directors finally had enough of what CEO Robert Unanue had to say to the world in support of President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. As reported by CNN, recently the directors of the Latino food company voted to censure Unanue and prohibit him from speaking to the media without their consent.

Crisis management expert and author Edward Segal said, "Unanue is the latest business leader to suffer the consequences for going public with opinions and views counter to the best interests or policies of their companies and organizations."

Writing in a recent article for Forbes.com, Segal noted. "Whether via speeches, news interviews, or social media, corporate executives who give public voice to their private thoughts can inflict serious damage on their image, credibility, and career prospects—not to mention the reputation, relations with customers, and the bottom line of their organizations."

