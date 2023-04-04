CCG N J 40th Anniversary Gala to honor Arnie Wexler

Hamilton, New Jersey ... April 4, 2023 - The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) will mark its 40th anniversary with a Gala honoring Arnie Wexler (pictured), a seminal figure the treatment and recovery of problem gamblers and their families. Mr. Wexler is a former executive director of the CCGNJ, having headed the organization from 1986-1994. The Gala will include a keynote delivered by Craig Carton, host of WFAN's radio show "Hello, My Name is Craig." The Gala will take place Friday, June 9, 2023, at the New Jersey Law Center in New Brunswick from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

As CCGNJ celebrates its four decades of commitment to helping problem gamblers and raising awareness about gambling issues, its services and programs are needed more than ever. Online and sports betting in New Jersey have caused a dramatic increase in problem gambling in our state. CCGNJ's 800-GAMBLER Helpline experienced a 57 percent increase between 2018, the first year of legalized sports betting, and 2022.

Mr. Wexler's contributions to individuals and families impacted by gambling addiction cannot be overstated. Mr. Wexler is one of the foremost experts on the subject of compulsive gambling, and has been involved in helping problem gamblers for more than 35 years. He has appeared on many of America's top television shows, including Oprah, Nightline, and 48 Hours. He and his wife, Sheila, present workshops and seminars on gambling addiction and have trained over 35,000 casino employees and executives, in addition to working with gaming companies to help formulate Responsible Gaming Programs. Mr. Wexler has also conducted trainings for Fortune 500 corporations, legislative bodies, colleges, and the National Football League.

The upcoming Gala will provide sponsorship opportunities for individuals and companies to support the CCGNJ's efforts to help the problem gambler through its 800-GAMBLER Helpline and its public awareness initiatives. A Gala Ad Book will give supporters the chance to offer congratulations to the Council and Mr. Wexler.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, Inc., is a private non-profit organization that for 40 years has provided information, education and treatment referral services to people affected by a gambling problem. CCGNJ'S primary purpose is to represent the best interest of problem and disordered gamblers and their families, recognizing that problem gambling is a treatable condition.

CCGNJ focuses on educating the public, training professionals throughout New Jersey, referring problem and disordered gamblers and their families to treatment and support, and advocating for expanded treatment services.



