Buying College Athletes -- Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits

Bribing College Athletes is Old News



M.K. Lever -- Author of Surviving the Second Tier







What if I told you that colleges have always been "buying athletes" and that NIL hasn't changed that dynamic at all?



If you're a Power Five football coach, that may come as a surprise. Earlier this week, legendary Alabama football coach, Nick Saban made headlines for claiming that SEC competitor Texas A&M engaged in dishonest recruiting practices and "bought every player" in its current recruiting class with name, image and likeness deals. Saban also claimed that Jackson State head football coach, Deion Sanders, "paid a guy a million dollars last year" to play for him, an allegation that Sanders vehemently denied on Twitter, tweeting "I don't even make a million!"



Caregivers at the Center of Long-Term Health Care



Matt McCann -- Long Term Care Expert







McCann told the group that too many people ignore the issue of long-term care until a crisis has happened.



"We see parents and other family members, neighbors, co-workers, and families deal with long-term health care. If there is no Long-Term Care Insurance in place, the adult children become the default caregivers. You know that does not work well at all," McCann said.



Being an informal, unpaid, and unprepared caregiver is challenging. Physically and mentally. McCann said if the care recipient has savings, it doesn't take too long for the phone calls to be made trying to find a professional caregiver.



"Most care facilities or home health agencies' first question to the family when they get a phone call is, 'is there a Long-Term Care Insurance policy in force?' If not, the family will pay the full cost of care and that can be financially devastating for many families," McCann noted.



Burn Pits Breakthrough for Veterans



TreatNOW Coalition -- Concussion Protocol Experts







Senators announce bipartisan deal on long-sought bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits during military service.



The TreatNOW Coalition has been working with numerous Hyperbaric Oxygenation clinicians and Functional Medicine practitioners to develop a comprehensive Protocol to deal with the polytrauma of combat, to include inhalation of toxins, brain wounds from blast, and the myriad insults to physiological, emotional, behavioral, moral, cognitive, and functional performance. Please call for details, or go online to www.treatnow.org



