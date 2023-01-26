Business Humor Writing Series - More Short Episodes

Humor in Business expert and Funny Female Motivational Speaker Jan McInnis has produced two more short videos in her "how to write humor for business" series. These videos are all under 1 minute and include quick tips on adding humor to your business (and personal) communications. McInnis uploads her weekly video tip on humor writing, and no, you do not have to be a comedian to use humor or appreciate the tip.

These are in on her YouTube channel Funny Conference Keynote Speaker in the #shorts and humor writng categories.

McInnis notes that "People shy away from humor in business because they think you have to be 'comedian funny,' but that's not the case. Most people in business just appreciate that you're trying to lighten the situation."

Of course there are a few rules in comedy, which she'll be covering in future Humor Writing for Business episodes, but for now McInnis offers easy, fast tips that you can use immediately. Using humor is a great way to show others that you are approachable, and it actually gives you an "in" to opening up a conversation.

She also notes that humor is a "muscle" which means you need to practice it. And no, you don't have to stand in your bedroom in front of a mirror and recite a well-written line so you can use it at the office the next day. But rather, take one of these quick tips and start looking for the humor. If you practice looking for the humor consistently, it will be easier and easier to find humor when you really want to use some.

McInnis, known as The Work Lady, shares her keynotes on using humor in business at association and corporatie conferences and conventions around the country. She is also a comedy writer who has written for EVERYONE on the planet (according to her), from Jay Leno's Tonight Show monologue to guests on the Jerry Springer show, and everyone in between – hundreds of radio stations, greeting cards, and other keynote speakers.

Her humor writing series is voiced by herself and is in a cartoon format for easy digestion!

About Jan

Jan McInnis is a noted comedian, keynote speaker, author, and Master of Ceremonies. She has worked with thousands of associations, corporations, and businesses across North America. She was featured in the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and The Washington Post, and is the author of two books, namely "Convention Comedian- Stories and Wisdom from Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs" and "Finding the Funny Fast- How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds." McInnis is also an accomplished comedy writer who has written for many people, places, and events including the Tonight Show monologue with Jay Leno.