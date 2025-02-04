'Broken Windows' Author Reveals 12 Customer Service Trends in 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

"Broken Windows" Author Michael Levine Reveals: 12 Customer Service Trends to Watch Out for in 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — As customer expectations soar and technology rapidly evolves, businesses are under immense pressure to keep up. Best-selling author Michael Levine, whose book Broken Windows, Broken Business has reshaped how companies approach customer experience, unveils 12 groundbreaking customer service trends set to define 2025.

"In an era where 93% of customer service leaders acknowledge heightened expectations, businesses must innovate or risk obsolescence," says Levine. "The trends emerging in 2025 will redefine customer interactions and separate industry leaders from laggards."

Here's what to expect:

Proactive Customer Support Becomes a Must – Companies will shift from reactive to predictive service, using AI-driven insights to anticipate customer needs. The Rise of Agentic AI – AI will go beyond chatbots, taking autonomous actions to assist customers without human intervention. Omnichannel Dominance – Customers expect seamless support across email, social media, chat, and phone—without repeating themselves. Affordable, Large-Scale Personalization – Advanced AI tools will enable small businesses to offer tailored experiences once reserved for corporate giants. Empathetic AI Takes Center Stage – New AI models will mimic emotional intelligence, making interactions more human and compassionate. Data Security Becomes a Make-or-Break Factor – With AI handling vast customer data, organizations must prioritize privacy and compliance. Unprecedented Insights into Customer Journeys – AI-driven analytics will map customer behaviors, optimizing real-time service strategies. Real-Time Feedback Loops – AI will instantly flag service issues, enabling rapid adjustments and preventing customer churn. Continuous Employee Training Gains Traction – Companies will invest in AI literacy and customer service education to stay ahead. A Shift Toward Customer Education – Brands will focus on empowering customers with knowledge fostering loyalty and self-sufficiency. AI-Guided Budgeting and Purchasing Decisions – Smart technology will help consumers make informed buying choices, boosting satisfaction and retention. Clean Data Becomes Essential for AI Success – Businesses need structured, reliable data to fully leverage AI capabilities.

"2025 will be a turning point for customer service," Levine asserts. "Companies that embrace these trends will gain a competitive edge, while those that ignore them risk irrelevance."