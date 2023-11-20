Book on Overcoming Anxiety Becoming a Best Seller after Offering a .99 Cents Special for 5 Days Until Nov. 22. By a Life Coach

It started with a post on Facebook about a book on Overcoming Anxiety and Stress by Life Coach Christina Dalton, and now the book is on its way to becoming a best seller. One good reason is the topic – about anxiety and stress, for anyone experiencing this, and who isn't experiencing anxiety and stress today, for these are very anxious times.

Now anyone can get a copy for only .99 cents until Wednesday, November 22. As Christina posted on Facebook: "I am excited to announce the release of my first book: Overcoming Anxiety and Stress: Finding Peace and Happiness in Your Life. Until Wednesday the ebook version is discounted to .99 cents. Great short read to support you through the holidays. Below is the easy to go to link: https://www.amazon.com/Overcoming-Anxiety.../dp/B0CN68H78C. Thank for your support in my commitment to coaching and supporting us to strive for our best self.

Here's more details about the book. Overcoming Anxiety and Stress is a book about using different body and mind practices with individuals who are going through life transitions or patients with chronic conditions, including autoimmunity, lupus, chronic fatigue syndrome, and fibromyalgia. While anyone can experience anxiety, fear, or stress, these problems are even more difficult for those with chronic conditions. Accordingly, while this book is written for anyone suffering from anxiety, fear, or stress about anything, it can be especially helpful for those going through life transitions or suffering from a chronic condition.

It provides an overview of the many psychological and wellness techniques incorporating physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual methods to overcome fears and anxiety, when undergoing these life transitions or suffering from various chronic conditions. The book describes how these self-management approaches can be combined with other coping techniques to manage life transitions and to align with any medical treatments the individual is undergoing for their chronic condition. It points out how individuals can have an easier time coping with these transitions and conditions through these breakthrough tools.

