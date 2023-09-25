Book Trailer Launches For Edward Segal’s “Whistle-Stop Politics”

Monday, September 25, 2023

Campaign train historian Edwad sSegal today announced the launch of the book trailer for his forthcoming book, "Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them."

The video can be seen on YouTube at this link https://lnkd.in/e6dN38r2

The book features a foreword by Jules Witcover, an award-winning journalist, former political columnist for the Baltimore Sun, and author of "85 Days: The Last Campaign of Robert Kennedy."

"Whistle-Stop Politics" is based on Segal's years of researching and collecting stories, anecdotes, and images of hundreds of whistle-stopping politicians--and the journalists who covered them-- and his experience organizing a train tour for a member of Congress. He is the one of the few people to organize a modern-day whistle-stop campaign train tour.

"Memories of the pivotal role campaign trains played in American elections fade with the passing of each generation. Also forgotten are the stories documented by the reporters who traveled with hundreds of whistle-stopping politicians including Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and Ronald Reagan," Segal said.

He noted that "The trains were the backdrop of political drama, intrigue, humor, and triumph for more than 185 years. Campaign trains were an American invention that enabled politicians to connect with as many voters as possible in the country's largest cities and smallest towns.

Hannah Churn designed and animated the book trailer and Matt Billman, the sound engineer at Heartcast Media, produced the narration.