Book Trailer Is Launched For ‘The Crisis Casebook’

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Crisis management expert Edward Segal today announced the launch of the book trailer for The Crisis Casebook, his new book about crisis management. The video preview can be seen on YouTube at this link:https://youtu.be/dcUsrFgztao?si=7UDYmvkaDlhExU7z.

The Crisis Casebook: Lessons in Crisis Management from the World's Leading Brands, will be published on September 9 in a hardcover edition by John Murray Business. It can be pre-ordered now wherever books are sold.

About Edward Segal

Segal is the world's leading authority on crisis management and crisis communications. He is a leadership strategies senior contributor for Forbes.com, and author of the award-winning and bestselling book, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey, 2020), which was also published in a Chinese language edition.

Segal hosts the weekly Crisis Management Minute, which can be found wherever people listen to podcasts. His commentaries on crisis-related topics are also featured on Federal News Radio.

He has more than 30 years' experience as a crisis management consultant, commentator, and trainer. Segal managed crisis situations as the CEO of two trade associations; and has provided crisis management and public relations advice, counsel, and services to Fortune 500 corporations and organizations, including Marriott, Ford, Humana, Airbus, Society of the Plastics Industry, Consumer Technology Show, the National Association of REALTORS®, and the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

