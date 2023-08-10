Book ‘Murder Across the Ocean’ is Re-Released

"Murder Across the Ocean" is available in paperback or e-book.

Murder Across the Ocean, an award-winning murder mystery by author Charlene Wexler, has been re-released by a new publisher, Speaking Volumes.

In Murder Across the Ocean, seventy-something American Lori Brill thought she'd have a pleasant vacation in London visiting her granddaughter, Cate.

Lori's trip started out even better than she could have imagined when she ran into Josh, her old high-school boyfriend—resulting in an unexpected night of passion in a London hotel room. Lori was all smiles as she stepped out of the shower the next morning—until she saw his bloody corpse lying in the bed where they had made love only a few short hours before.

The case becomes more complicated when it is discovered that international ladies' man and real estate mogul Josh has swindled millions of dollars from hundreds of people—a fact that broadens the case beyond the Scotland Yard team led by Inspector Geoffrey Holmes and brings in American FBI agent Jordan Gould.

So who killed Josh? Was it British mobsters, led by the evil Roland McKeifer, who kidnap Lori in an attempt to find Josh's hidden millions? Was it Baron Braun, who summons Lori to Germany to tell her a 70-year-old secret? Was it someone whose money had been stolen or heart had been broken by Josh? Or was it someone else? Readers will find out in Murder Across the Ocean, which is available in both paperback and e-book formats from Speaking Volumes, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.

Murder Across the Ocean won an Apex Award of Excellence from Communications Concepts. It is part of Speaking Volumes' "Laughter and Tears" series of Charlene Wexler's books.

"I'm thrilled that Speaking Volumes has decided to publish Murder Across the Ocean," Wexler said. "Speaking Volumes is a great publisher and I know readers will enjoy the book."

For more information, go to Charlene Wexler's website at www.charlenewexler.com/main/, or Speaking Volumes' website at https://speakingvolumes.mybigcommerce.com/murder-across-the-ocean-by-charlene-wexler-print/