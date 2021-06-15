Book Features New Personality System Using Dog Types, by internationally published author and film producer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Now there's a whole new way to understand your personality and that of others -- by knowing your dog type. It's described in a newly published book is called What Type of Dog Are You? which features an introduction to understanding your personality type and applying it to better understand and relate to others – in your family, with friends, and in your work.

The new personality system builds on widely recognized ways of characterizing the four main personality types - like Myers-Briggs, the DISC system, and color profiling – but this it features some very popular dogs that make personality typing even more relatable and fun.

These four types are the more assertive leader type, the very sociable people person, the helper-supporter type, and the more serious researcher type. Then these are combined with four types of popular dogs to create a fun relatable way to use the system. In this case, the four dogs are the German Shepherd for the leader, the Pomeranian for the social people person, the Golden Retriever for the supporter helper, and the Border Collie for the serious researcher. The system is based on knowing the types of dogs you and others like the most and least.

The book describing this system What's Type of Dog Are You? features these topics:

- How the Dog Type personality system works

- Recognizing the four dog types: the German Shepherd, the dominant leader; the Pomeranian, the social people person; the Golden Retriever, the supporter helper; and the Border Collie, the data-driven researcher type.

- The roots of the Dog Type system and why it works

- The characteristic of the four types of dogs

- Applying the Dog Type system

- Understanding your strengths and weaknesses

- How to better communicate with and interact with others based on their Dog Type

- Using the Dog Type system in different situations

- Quickly identifying the different dog types

There's a short 2 minute introduction to the book on YouTube at https://youtu.be/H7rfq55bcj8 There is also a popular song: What Type of Dog Are You? on YouTube at https://youtu.be/rkS-c-vCc8U.

The author is internationally published author and film producer, Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D., who has published over 200 books, 50 for traditional publishers and 150 for her own company Changemakers Publishing, specializing in books on self-help, popular business, and social issues. She writes frequently about personal growth, success, social trends and everyday life. Besides What Type of Dog Are You?, her recent books include: The New American Middle Ages and Turning Your Books or Scripts into Films.

