Book Charts Serial Killer’s Psych Evolution, Bill Bonin’s Mind Revealed in His Diaries, Written Murder Stories & Interviews

Los Angeles, CA—Millions of gallons of ink has been spilled trying to explain the inner workings of serial killer Bill Bonin's mind, but most fell short of what has been revealed in a new comprehensive historical biography, Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice. Those previous versions didn't have what co-authors Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had sessions with at LA Men's Central Jail, and Michael B. Butler possessed— segments from Bonin's handwritten jailhouse diaries and the complete murder confession stories.

Hidden away for over 40 years, they came to Pelto within a treasure trove of official investigative documents given to her by a former public official. Her first book, Without Remorse: The Story of the Woman Who Kept Los Angeles' Serial Killers Alive, covered Pelto's entire time at LA Men's Central Jail, as a Clinical Psychologist, dealing with over a dozen serial killers and many high-profile inmates. Written in long hand on legal pads, provided by his attorneys, Bonin gives the reader an inside look at how he thinks, analyzes situations, manipulates everyone and, most importantly, how he views himself and the innocent victims of his uncontrollable rage.

Without Redemption Book Trailer, an Amazon Bestseller on sale for 99 Cents.





Bonin is smart and calculating and it is shown in the jailhouse diaries, which cover six-months between his final arrest, June 11, 1980, and shortly before his first trial, November 1981 in Los Angeles. He chronicles interactions with guards, inmates, lawyers, journalists, detectives, accomplices, family, friends, snitches and even, yes, "serial killer groupies." Humorous anecdotes pepper the stories amid recrimination and regrets and razor-sharp observations.



When all the deals were being made between the prosecutors and the various accomplices, Bonin keeps the reader up to date on everything swirling around while the authors piece together who knew what and when. All this has never been revealed in any Freeway Killer Bill Bonin biography and it really hooks the reader into his way of thinking, that space between his ears which created fear and pain for scores of families and communities.

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Escaped Justice, ISBN: 979-8841931249, For more info go to www.WithoutRedemption.com or purchase the book at Amazon.