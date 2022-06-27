From: Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach Eugene , OR Monday, June 27, 2022



Frank King, The Mental Health Comedian Video Clip: Click to Watch https://youtu.be/JS0s0LkFPqU To help combat high suicide rates among construction workers, Boldt has introduced a peer-support program across its company, including in Cloquet, to help employees find resources and support. By Laura Butterbrodt June 26, 2022 08:07 AM CLOQUET — Construction is one of the most common occupations of people who die by suicide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated in its most recent National Violent Death Reporting System report. At The Boldt Co., this statistic caused such alarm that the commercial construction company introduced a peer support program to help employees find resources for mental health struggles. More.. https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/newsmd/boldt-construction-company-implements-peer-suicide-prevention-program #suicideprevention #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #depression #anxiety #mentalhealthmatters #suicide #suicideawarness #ptsd #mentalillness #selfcare #suicideawareness #love #depressionawareness #depressionhelp #agriculture #farmers #suicidepreventionmonth #mentalhealthadvocate #endthestigma #mentalhealthsupport #selflove #recovery #youarenotalone #bipolar #trauma #hope #mentalhealthrecovery #loveyourself #mentalwellness #therapy #construction #constructionindustry #suicidepreventionworkplace #workplacesuicideprevention #attorneys #lawyers #physiciansuicide #physician #doctor #medicine #healthcare #medical #doctors #nurse #medstudent #medicalstudent #health #medschool #medicalschool #surgeon #hospital #surgery #covid #futuredoctor #physicianassistant #doctorsofinstagram #medlife #physicians #pathology #premed #dentist #doctorlife #cardiology #wellness #anatomy #lawyers #attorneys #nurses #mining #excavation #extraction #veterinarians

