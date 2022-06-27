Speaker
Boldt construction company implements peer suicide prevention program
Eugene, OR
Monday, June 27, 2022


To help combat high suicide rates among construction workers, Boldt has introduced a peer-support program across its company, including in Cloquet, to help employees find resources and support. By Laura Butterbrodt June 26, 2022 08:07 AM CLOQUET — Construction is one of the most common occupations of people who die by suicide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated in its most recent National Violent Death Reporting System report. At The Boldt Co., this statistic caused such alarm that the commercial construction company introduced a peer support program to help employees find resources for mental health struggles. More.. https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/newsmd/boldt-construction-company-implements-peer-suicide-prevention-program

