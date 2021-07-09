Bitcoin Security -- Dating – College Admissions

From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Monday, July 12, 2021

Keeping Your Bitcoin Safe



Steven Burgess -- Computer Forensics Expert







Digital wallets (Hot and Cold)



If you don't want to leave your BTC in an exchange, you can store it in a digital wallet. Beware – if you lose the key to your digital wallet, you lose the cash in your digital wallet.



A hot wallet – online wallet – is meant for small amounts of cryptocurrency (like a checking account vs savings). It's connected to the Internet, for easy use. Because you don't keep large amounts of BTC in it, if it gets hacked, you haven't lost much. Investopedia has an article called The Best Bitcoin Wallets of 2021 that picks and reviews favorites for different types of use: beginner, advanced, mobile users, etc. They're a pretty reliable source for such reviews.



Just remember, if your account or your wallet is hacked, there's no insurance like FDIC for being sure you get it back.



That's why you might want to use a Cold Wallet for larger amounts of BTC. A cold wallet is not connected to the Internet. ZDNet has an article called Best Bitcoin Hardware Wallet in 2021 that picks and reviews five hardware wallets. They're a pretty reliable source for such reviews as well.



To keep a cold wallet extra secure, you might download it to a brand-new USB flash drive that has some built-in security. Then reset a computer (any old one should do) to its original settings, don't connect it to the Internet, and load the cold wallet onto that computer. Keep it off the Internet forever.



Techradar has a review of what they think are the best ones these days, called Best Secure Drives 2021: Top USB Drives to Protect Your Data.



Physical coins



It is possible to purchase static hardware – designed in many cases to resemble the kind of coins we're used to. You know – round wafers of metal with artwork on them. But seeing as governments aren't particularly keen on letting individuals mint their own coin, most of these physical coins act as a "tamper-proof" way to physically store a private key for accessing digital funds, rather than a container of funds themselves. It's tamper-proof not because it can't be tampered with or stolen, but rather because the act of accessing the hidden private key it contains – be it under a sticker or a hologram or a scratch-off – shows that it's been tampered with.



Some early physical cryptocoins, such as Casascius physical bitcoins that were invented in 2011 and discontinued in 2013 was a container for some value of crypto funds themselves. But the US Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Center (FINCEN) decided that this made Casascius a money transmitter business. As such, its creator, Mike Caldwell, would have had to have obtained various licenses and registrations he didn't hadn't. This changed the nature of physical coins so that they only held keys and were not a container for crypto-cash themselves. Other physical BitCoins are made from precious metals and have a certain amount of value for that reason, but still the value comes from whatever cryptocurrency is associated with the digital key that the coin contains and is hiding.



For now, the conventional wisdom is that physical cryptocoins are a novelty.



San Luis Obispo, CA



Phone: 866-345-3345



Cell: 805-349-7676



steve@burgessforensics.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/5-Keys-to-Successful-Aging-You-Probably-Never-Considered,2021258455.aspx



Fran Greene, LCSWR -- Flirting - Dating - Relationship Coach







Nationally recognized, sought after expert on flirting, dating and relationships. Author of The Flirting Bible.(Fair Winds Press) Greene has appeared on Dateline NBC,The Today Show, Wingman, and The Travel Channel and has been featured in the New York Times, Seventeen, Cleo, Self,In Touch Weekly and Cosmopolitan.



Fran Greene is a well-known energetic, popular and inspiring speaker. Her humor and charisma make her workshops a sell out. Former Director of Flirting and Dating at Match.com, the Internet's premiere matchmaking service. Personal consultations are available by telephone. Her insight, compassion and practical strategies are her trademarks. A true gem and a rare find!



Commack, NY



Phone: 631-265-5683



Cell: 516-317-5818



flirtingcoach@yahoo.com



https://www.expertclick.com/741



Steven Roy Goodman, MS, JD -- College Admissions Expert







As one of the foremost education consultants in the United States, Steve Goodman lectures about the college admissions process and privately consults with applicants to selective colleges and universities, graduate programs and professional schools.



College Admissions Consultant: Selective Colleges Graduate Programs Business, Law, and Medical Schools



Educational Planning and Career Strategies Admissions Commentator/Expert Witness: Applicant Pool Generation Recruiting Strategies Interview Process Socioeconomic Diversity Evaluation of Applicants



Washington, DC



Phone: 202-986-9431



Email steve@topcolleges.com



https://www.expertclick.com/760



Kate Zabriskie - What can employees do to get ready to return to the office?







Identify the benefits.



Identify any drawbacks – see if you can negotiate or take actions to mitigate.



Accept that it may take a while to get back into the groove and that the groove will most likely be different.



Make an effort to meet any new hires. If you are the new hire, set up time to connect with people face to face.



Port Tobacco, MD



Phone 301.934.3250



kzabriskie@businesstrainingworks.com



https://www.expertclick.com/7407



Early Retirement Surge Among U.S. Baby Boomers



Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor







What if a large factor in the current worker shortage is...unexpectedly high retirements? Oxford Economics and Capital Economics analysts have highlighted the huge jump in recent baby-boomer retirements, each one of which is another worker removed from the country's workforce.



Michael Pearce of Capital Economics writes "…that is equivalent to 2 million workers, which would explain more than half of the current shortfall in the labor force." Bob Schwartz of Oxford Economics notes that "…older households hold more wealth than younger ones, and the improved balance sheets of senior workers may well have tipped them over into retirement." (Chart from Capital Economics)



Oklahoma City, OK



405-340-1717



greg@womackadvisers.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Early-Retirement-Surge-Among-US-Baby-Boomers,2021258275.aspx



Are Great Speakers Born or Made?



Frank DiBartolomeo -- Presentation Coach For Technical Professionals







Let's define what a great speaker is. A great speaker:



Uses his or her audience as his or her guide for presentation content and delivery method



Makes it easy for his or her audience to follow the presentation giving them a "roadmap" to follow in the beginning, middle, and end of his or her presentation



Fields questions easily because he or she has heard the question before and has rehearsed the best possible answer



With this description of a great speaker, we will now discover what role genetics has in making a speaker great.



Genetics



There is no doubt your personality has a significant effect on your speaking – both negative and positive.



We all know the person (he or she may be you) who never seems to be at a loss for words. This person can walk into a room full of strangers and immediately have a meaningful conversation with anyone in that room.



This person appears relaxed in their conversation and is thoroughly enjoying the conversation. You may sometimes talk about this person as if they have "the gift of gab." You admire them for



what they can do interacting with people they know or strangers.



As human nature is, you may also resent them because of his or her "gift of gab."



The tragedy is this ne'er do well person with the "gift of gab" usually has no idea if they are mesmerizing the other person or boring them to death. Like Bobby Darin's mother told Bobby in the movie "Beyond the Sea," these people think they have it. It is that ease they have with people.



You may start feeling, "Why can't I have it." The fact of the matter is you can get it if you don't already have it. The following two sections will tell you how.



It is a shame, but when you think you are the best, whether you are a tennis player, a piano virtuoso, or a public speaker, you stop growing, trying, and learning.



Genetics do affect our speaking ability, but they certainly are not sufficient to become a great speaker. To prepare for a great speech, use your audience as your guide.



Centreville, VA



703) 509-4424



frank@speakleadandsucceed.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Are-Great-Speakers-Born-or-Made,2021258466.aspx



5 Keys to Successful Aging You Probably Never Considered



Mary L. Flett, Ph.D. -- Aging Expert







5 Keys – Come to Think of it; Maybe You Have Considered These . . .



1. Shift from "how many" to "how much"



2. Increase your mental flexibility and adapt more often than resist



3. Manage transitions: Increase your capacity to make necessary changes



4. Value yourself for who you are, not just what you do or did



5. See your life more as a cycle rather than a straight line



San Francisco, CA



Phone: 707-938-5531



Cell: 707-303-6517



drmaryflett@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/5-Keys-to-Successful-Aging-You-Probably-Never-Considered,2021258455.aspx



