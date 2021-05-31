From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Monday, May 31, 2021

Biden's First 100 Days -- Mass Shootings -- Labor Shortage



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Biden's First 100 Days



William S. Bike -- Historical Commentator







FDR Set the Pace



In a wide-ranging historical discussion, Bike talked about how the president's first hundred days was never an issue before President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who passed 76 laws in that period, many of which are still in force today. "While Biden has passed only seven, putting him on a par with President George W. Bush rather than FDR, he has nonetheless made significant achievements in that time period, particularly in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19)," Bike noted. A total of 235 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., 219 million of those under Biden.



William S. Bike



Chicago, IL



Phone: 773-229-0024



Cell: (312) 622-6029



billbike@anbcommunications.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256752



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



MASS SHOOTINGS: JUST ANOTHER WAR



Good With Me Foundation







Mass shootings have become just another war like the war on drugs. Founder and CEO of the "Good With Me" Foundation, Patricia Noll says, "We will never win either one because we are focused on the symptom of the problem and not the problem."



We have been focused on guns and mental health, both of which cause lots of problems and yet in most cases are not the real problem.



Mass shootings are the result of a societal message that has become increasingly insidious in our current culture. This societal message is, for the most part, taught in code. It has been touted in a myriad of ways and has become equally as dangerous as the two pandemics of COVID-19 and SUICIDE. Years of this message, albeit in various forms, have taught people around the world to have other-dependent esteem.



Patricia Noll



St. Petersburg, FL



727-424-1270



patricia@goodwithmefoundation.org



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256519



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Disruption Report #14; the labor shortage, entertainment vs. toys, and port backups worsen



Richard Gottlieb -- Toy Industry Expert







Port of Los Angeles Backup Increases



When it comes to shipping, things are heading in the wrong direction, according to this Bloomberg News article: "Los Angeles Port Progress Reverses as More Ships Join the Queue." The article's author, Brendan Murray, reports that:



Ship congestion outside the busiest U.S. gateway for trade with Asia worsened over the past week, as the number of container vessels queuing off the coast of Los Angeles reached the most in two weeks. Port traffic hit a high in April and had been heading down. Still, it's better than it was at the peak when it took eight days to get a berth as opposed to the current 5.9 days.



New York, NY



646-675-3019



richard@GlobalToyExperts.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256539



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Serial Marriage and Gray Divorce



Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP -- The Herman Group







Serial Marriage and Gray Divorce



Back in the 1960s, when Alvin Toffler wrote his landmark book Future Shock, many people were jolted to read that he believed we would have a series of spouses for the different periods in our lives: one for being childless, one, when we were having children and raising them and another when as empty nesters, we would be looking for alternative interests and lifestyles. When I read about serial marriage, it helped me to understand what was happening in my own life. I was living what Toffler had described.



Austin, TX



800-227-3566



Cell: 336-210-3548



joyce@hermangroup.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256395



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Kazmira Joins ValidCare Clinical Safety Study for CBD Products







Kazmira and other CBD brands will assess CBD safety profiles with end-consumers



Kazmira, a technology based cannabinoid ingredient manufacturer, is partnering with ValidCare to participate in a large clinical safety study for CBD products. Kazmira joins the second cohort of brands participating in the study, following up the results from cohort one. Kazmira and other hemp-derived CBD brands will provide consumer end products and funding for the trial, which will result in robust clinical data on liver and other safety metrics.



The purpose of this decentralized trial is to gather clinical safety data for the FDA. Working together with a network of major CBD brands, Validcare created the largest clinical study of CBD products to date, investigating liver safety in long term use of CBD. Data gathered from 839 participants taking oral CBD products in cohort one showed no signs of liver toxicity. The purpose of cohort two is to augment the data to support preliminary findings and collect statistically relevant feedback on secondary safety measures. The results will then be published in peer-reviewed journals later in 2021.



Pulak Sharma



Denver, CO



720-531-1634



Pulak.Sharma@kazmira-llc.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256784



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Persistence is More Important than Talent



Frank DiBartolomeo







"Most people have attained their greatest success just one step beyond their greatest failure." – Napoleon Hill



In this article, I explore persistence and talent – why both are necessary and why persistence more than talent has been responsible for human advancement.



Consider the below words of President Calvin Coolidge. They called him "Silent Cal" because he was a quiet man. As is often the case with quiet men and women, they usually give us wisdom when they do speak.



"Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan Press On! has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race."



President Coolidge was right. Persistence is omnipotent.



Below I give you my take on persistence: success is not very far from failure; success requires focus; success depends on how high you bounce.



Washington, DC



703) 509-4424



frank@speakleadandsucceed.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256768



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Defy the Ageism Bias!



Jerry Cahn, Ph.D., J.D. -- Age Brilliantly







Defy personal and societal ageism biases, and you can Age Brilliantly by leading a fulfilling life as long as you are alive – to 100+!



Ever stop yourself from doing something you wanted because of ageism biases? You can set new visions for your life by not "settling" for someone else's lifestyle. Become the person who does what you want as long as you're fit to do so!



Phil Mickelson's experience is just one example of how we can unleash OUR potential at anything we choose. The Wall Street Journal covers the enticing details of Mickelson's victory in the following article, "Phil Mickelson Wins the PGA"



Diving into the 2021 PGA Championship and setting all-time records, Mickelson states, "I just believed it was possible." Having the mindset that deifies the ageism bias is the importance of Mickelson's participation in the tournament. Phil Mic It was not so much about winning, but about his positive attitude. By applying a similar mindset, we can unleash our potential and open up ourselves to identifying new opportunities for growth and fulfillment.



Jerry Cahn, Ph.D., J.D.



New York, NY



646-290-7664



jcahn@agebrilliantly.org



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256760



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Identifying the Real Cause of Your Job Stress



Gayle Lantz - Leadership Expert







Where is the stress really coming from? That's the question at the heart of this episode being aired during Mental Health Awareness Month.



Job stress is nothing new. And it's easy to make quick assumptions about what's causing stress. But the truth is the real cause of job stress is something many managers may miss. Smart managers understand the importance of helping team members who are stressed. They know job stress impacts decision-making, productivity, employee morale and the bottom line.



Gayle Lantz explores common causes of job stress that managers need to know so they can develop approaches to helping their teams and themselves.



Birmingham, AL



205 879-8494



gayle@workmatters.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256642



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Do You Need to Weed Your Practice?



Vicki Rackner MD --- Selling to Doctors







Do you need to weed out prospects, clients, or friends who drain your time and your energy? When you eliminate "energy vampires," you free up the time and space to welcome new clients.



Do you need to weed out activities that drain your energy and resources? Could you outsource them? Eliminate them altogether?



Do you need to stop complaining? Read A Complaint Free World by Will Bowen to understand the impact.



Do you need to eliminate sources of irritation? Once, I was speaking at a meeting and found it annoying that I had to move my chair every time people in my aisle wanted to leave. During the break, I moved the table to give them more room.



Do you need to weed out beliefs that stand in the way of success? Is perfectionism keeping you from creating videos? Is the fear of failure keeping you from launching a new campaign?



Do you need to weed out habits that stand in the way of success? Are you talking when you could be listening? What about your email habits? Social media habits? Are you watching TV rather than reading?



Do you need to stop working long hours and consider how to increase your productivity? Are you planning for time off?



Do you need to stop ignoring the reality that you have basic human needs? Do you want to achieve high levels of performance, but ignore your body's requirements for sleep, good nutrition, exercise, and human connection?



Do you need to give up procrastination or overanalysis that keep you from moving forward?



Do you need to stop giving up too soon? A single social media post or marketing campaign may not immediately work. Think of them as at-bats in a baseball game. Over time, each great at-bat contributes to wins. Do you have automated sales funnels in place that work?



Do you need to be more patient with practice-building activities? If you talk with two prospects and you don't get the response you want, do you say, "This doesn't work"? Are you really giving campaigns a fair shot before dismissing them?



Do you need to stop asking the wrong people for advice? Are your coaches and mentors people who have a track record of achieving the results you want to enjoy?



Do you need to give up campaigns based on what you think and instead ask your prospects, and clients what they think before you launch?



Do you need to stop guessing what others think and instead ask about observed behaviors?



Do you need to give up the idea that you don't need to grow and evolve through ongoing education, coaching, and mentoring? Even professional athletes have coaches.



Do you need to quit failing to take a next step with each encounter?



Do you need to give up managing your practice by whim? Do you do the things you know you need to do even when you don't feel like doing them?



Do you need to give up being too invested in getting any individual patient or executing any single activity? You will scare away people if they feel your desperation. Instead build and implement proven lead-generation systems—and sales funnels.



Do you need to give up the fibs you tell yourself? Do you say, "I'm working hard" when you are investing large chunks of your time in nonproductive activities?



Do you need to give up focusing on your credentials, your process, or your methodology and start focusing on your clients' wants and needs?



Mercer Island, WA



425) 451-3777



rackner@targetingdoctors.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256580



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



The Relentless Rise of Corporate Power



Thomas H. Greco, Jr. -- Economist







Did you know that after winning independence from the British Empire "…our country's founders retained a healthy fear of corporate power and wisely limited corporations exclusively to a business role. Corporations were forbidden from attempting to influence elections, public policy, and other realms of civic society.



Initially, the privilege of incorporation was granted selectively to enable activities that benefited the public, such as construction of roads or canals. Enabling shareholders to profit was seen as a means to that end. The states also imposed conditions (some of which remain on the books, though unused)…"



Corporate charters (licenses to exist) were granted for a limited time and could be revoked promptly for violating laws.



Corporations could engage only in activities necessary to fulfill their chartered purpose.



Corporations could not own stock in other corporations nor own any property that was not essential to fulfilling their chartered purpose.



Corporations were often terminated if they exceeded their authority or caused public harm.



Owners and managers were responsible for criminal acts committed on the job.



Corporations could not make any political or charitable contributions nor spend money to influence law-making.



Thomas H. Greco, Jr.



Tucson, AZ



520-820-0575 thgreco@mindspring.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256677



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



UNLESS You Do These 7 Things, Finding True Love Is Difficult



Amy Schoen, MBA, CPCC -- Dating and Relationship Expert







Here's a list of # of my favorite must-do's for finding true love.



Get honest about your internal thoughts that you live by. Who you are is determined in part by where you've come from. But it's also determined by where you want to go and how committed you are to getting there.Be willing to look closely at your attitudes and thoughts regarding relationships. What really serves you and your vision for love? What is really just carry-over from your parents?Granted, this isn't easy work. And it's often more easily and effectively done with the help of a therapist or a coach. By doing this work, you'll be building a great foundation for your future significant relationship!



Instead of looking for the right person, focus on being your own best person.



It's easy to get lost in the fantasy of Mr./Ms. Right. S/he will look like this…have this kind of personality…do these things…make me feel this way….But your efforts need to start with you. How's your confidence? Your self-esteem? Your communication skill set? Do you exude confidence without being arrogant? Do you have a strong sense-of-self that others can easily read? Believe it or not, when you prioritize being your best self, you will attract potential matches committed to being their best selves.



Look for a match on values.



When you're looking for true, lasting love, it's not going to be sexual attraction that holds you together. It's going to be your values and common vision that will make the relationship last for the long term. The great thing about remembering this is that it can guide your search. When you have a firm grasp on your core relationship values, you can seek out opportunities and venues that echo them.



Get real about your expectations.



Sometimes finding true love is difficult because people have unrealistic and/or too many expectations for a partner. At what point is good-enough good enough?If you turned your own bucket list around onto yourself, would you meet all your own criteria? What if the partner you think you're seeking has a list just as long, but with different criteria? Could you ever live up to it all? Standards and expectations aren't the same. I would never tell clients to lower their standards. But I would tell them to be realistic about their expectations. This is why having a strong sense of yourself and your non-negotiable values is so important.



Do things with people who have similar interests and values.



While it's essential that you be comfortable being alone, I want you to seek ways not to be alone. What do I mean by that? If there's an activity you can do with a group of people as easily as you can do it alone, choose the group. Volunteer, attend charity functions, go to festivals, take a class, join Toastmasters and work on public speaking. The point is to put yourself in the company of people who reflect your own values, strengths, and curiosities. After all, online dating is only one part of your search regimen. Meeting people through activities and groups, as well as through introductions, are the other ways my clients meet their partners.



Bring in an expert.



Dating in a fast-paced world isn't accomplished by sitting on the sidelines and hoping for the best. And it rarely happens as a result of bumping into someone on the street and knowing the two of you are destined for marriage. Finding true love is a process that requires effort and a strategic plan. And that process makes much more sense when you have a dating coach mentoring your steps.



Be happy. Genuinely happy.



Happiness is contagious. Love should make you happy, even in the difficult times. So it's only natural that people gravitate toward others who exude happiness. Genuine happiness. How do you achieve that? By being your authentic self. Knowing yourself…loving yourself…valuing yourself…and knowing what you have to offer a relationship and deserve to receive from it.



Washington, DC



240-498-7803



coachamy@heartmindconnection.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256463



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Real Estate vs. S&P 500 Stocks: The Last 30 Years in Review



Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor







Single-family homes had their biggest price increase on record in the first quarter of this year. With many analysts noting the real estate market is "white hot", it might be helpful to look at a relative comparison of real estate to the other main source of U.S. homeowner wealth - the stock market.



The following graph from analytics firm Visual Capitalist shows the total return since 1990 of the U.S. National Home Price Index compared to the benchmark S&P 500 stock market index. The Home Price Index has gone up a respectable 200% since 1990, but looks quite tame compared to the 1000% return from the S&P 500 over the same period.







Tulsa, OK



405-340-1717



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256517



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



