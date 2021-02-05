Biden’s Exec Orders – Burnout – NFL Concussions & Race

From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, February 7, 2021

In Biden's first ten days of office he has signed more executive actions than any president before him.



Peggy Sands Orchowski







As a congressional journalist for almost 15 years now, i have considered newly installed President Biden to be a "man of the Senate" who doesn't believe in imperial presidencies. He is on record for opposing executive orders and for advocating that complicated issues like immigration should be legislated in a democratic process of compromise. So I really believed that Biden would not issue many executive orders during his term. How wrong could I be! In Biden's first ten days of office he has signed more executive actions than any president before him



Peggy Sands Orchowski, Washington, DC



202-236-5595



porchowski@hotmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/251922



Study found 77% of Professionals Experienced Burnout



Madelaine Claire Weiss, LICSW, MBA, BCC -- MIndOverMatters







Seventy-seven percent of professionals have experienced job burnout at their current job. Is this you or someone you love? Would you like more hours in the day? More peace of mind? More freedom and fulfillment—maintaining high performance in all areas of your life—without burning out? Help is on the way! Getting to G.R.E.A.T.: 5–Step Strategy for Work and Life…Based on Science and Stories is a lively, practical guidebook for living with a proven method that has already changed so many lives. Loaded with science and stories, each information-packed chapter launches with a topic-relevant vignette from the author's own experience, moves to research and practical recommendations on each chapter topic, and concludes with a chapter-specific case example and exercises for personal use.



Madelaine Claire Weiss, Washington, DC



weissmadelaine@gmail.com



202-285-8644



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/251944



Clinicians fear NFL's concussion settlement program protocols discriminate against Black players



TreatNOW Coalition -- Concussion Protocol Experts







The NFL insists that its concussion settlement program does not require the clinicians who evaluate former players for payouts to make race a factor in their determinations. Several of those clinicians, however, appear to disagree, and some of them fear that the league's recommended protocols discriminate against Black players.



In August, a group of neuropsychologists who measure cognitive decline in former NFL players seeking financial compensation through the league's landmark settlement program took to their professional listservs to discuss some recent industry news. Two Black former players — defensive end Kevin Henry and running back Najeh Davenport — had filed a lawsuit against the NFL, accusing the league of "explicitly and deliberately" discriminating against Black players filing dementia-related claims.



Robert L. Beckman. PhD, Washington, DC



beckmanr88@gmail.com



703-346-8432



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252103



CARJACKINGS EPIDEMIC| What Would YOU Do?



Lauren Fix, The Car Coach -- Automotive Expert -- Consultant







arjackings, or the robbery of a car by the threat of force by an attacker, have been increasing. Carjackings are becoming a pandemic and it's not just happening in certain cities it's happening everywhere, at gas stations and even at parking lots in apartment complexes. We're starting to see it more and more and you need to be aware of your situation of what's going on around you and we're gonna show you some carjackings and some tips so this doesn't happen to you.



There are simple steps you can take to further avoid being a victim of a carjacking. Much of the prevention is simply the awareness of the threat, and thinking about what you would do if something happened.



Fear shouldn't rule your life, but you should always be aware of your security and surroundings the same way you keep an eye on the road. Pay attention to who and what is around you. Trust your gut. If you feel threatened or alarmed, be cautious and stay alert.



Lauren Fix, The Car Coach



thecarcoach@laurenfix.com



Call / Text: 716-440-3888



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252111



