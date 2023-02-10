Speaker
Best Practices For Communicating About The Climate Crisis
From:
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Friday, February 10, 2023

 

In this week's episode of Edward Segal's "Crisis Ahead" podcast on the Federal News Network, Segal examines the best practices for companies, organizations, and government agencies when communicating about the worsening climate crisis.

Sharing her insights and recommendations about this timely topic is Stacy Rosenberg, an associate teaching professor at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College. She's an expert in communicating about public policy issues and strategic presentation skills.

You can listen to the interview on the Federal News Network here: https://lnkd.in/eXWqQqZk

Or watch it on YouTube here: https://lnkd.in/eAKzuGyR

Click on this link to see a clip fom the show: https://lnkd.in/e6NrszrJ

"Crisis Ahead" is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

                                                                  ###

Jump To Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
