Best Practices For Being Heard And Seen During A Crisis
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Friday, June 23, 2023

 

What are the best and worst ways for government leaders and corporate executives to be seen and heard when a crisis strikes their organizations?

The guest on this episode of Edward Segal's "Crisis Ahead" podcast on the Federal News Network was Kirk Hazlett, an adjunct professor of communication at the University of Tampa. He shared his observations on how well or poorly officials have conducted themselves during crisis situations.

You can:

- Listen to the interview on Apple Podcasts here: https://lnkd.in/e5uZjSV6

- Hear it on the Federal News Network at this link: https://lnkd.in/eY3CAFgE

- Watch the show on YouTube here: https://lnkd.in/ek6XEbUf

"Crisis Ahead" is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

Edward Segal is a crisis management expert, consultant and the bestselling author of the award-winning Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey). Order the book at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0827JK83Q/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0

Segal is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues. Read his recent articles at https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/?sh=3c1da3e568c5.
