Best Practices For Being Heard And Seen During A Crisis

Friday, June 23, 2023

What are the best and worst ways for government leaders and corporate executives to be seen and heard when a crisis strikes their organizations?

The guest on this episode of Edward Segal's "Crisis Ahead" podcast on the Federal News Network was Kirk Hazlett, an adjunct professor of communication at the University of Tampa. He shared his observations on how well or poorly officials have conducted themselves during crisis situations.

"Crisis Ahead" is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.