Beneath the Smile: Mental Health Struggles in Dentistry
From:
Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Springfield, OR
Friday, June 13, 2025


Video Clip: Click to Watch

Suicide, The Secret of My Success https://youtu.be/3D4m33DXtsI

 

May is National Dental Health Awareness Month, and in discussing the topic with friends and colleagues, I've found the conversation around dentists and mental health usually goes one of two ways: either the person is extremely aware of the long-standing statistics that show that dentists exhibit higher levels of anxiety, depression, stress, burnout, and yes, suicide. Or more often, the person is completely surprised—even shocked at the facts. Why? Because to the outsider dentistry as a profession appears stable, secure, predictable, and even leisurely. So what gives?

Read More: https://blog.ultradent.com/beneath-the-smile-mental-health-struggles-in-dentistry

