Belizean Patricia McDougall Wins 1st Runner Up at Ms. Senior Universe 2022

The Senior Pageants Group and judges announced Dr. Patricia McDougall as the First Runner-Up Ms. Senior Universe 2021. She is the 1st. Belizean to ever participate in a senior International pageant and became the 1st to win 1st runner up in a senior International pageant.

Dr. McDougall was born in Belize and grew up in Staten Island, NY. She is the CEO of Patricia's Professional Photos. She is a celebrity photographer renowned for providing services for iconic people, places and history-making events, such as, the White House, the US Congress, the State Department, Veterans Organizations, Cultural Centers and International Embassies in Washington, DC. She was the Producer and Radio Host of Patricia McDougall "On the Scene".

She is a 2021 recipient of the prestigious "US President Volunteer Service Award" and "Presidents Lifetime Achievement Award" for going above and beyond and completing 4,000 hours of community service.





Dr. McDougall was also awarded the Joe Mans Black Wall Street Award, President's Angel Award by the National Congress of Black Women, Inc., and voted one of the Top Black Female Photographers in the Washington, DC area. She was nominated by the Caribbean and African Faith Based Leadership Conference (CAFBLC) and received an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from CICA International University and Seminary. She received the DMV Social Media of the Year Award from VIP Events Concierge.

Dr. McDougall, Asst. Dean, (GODSU) is a Chaplain, Director of Photography & Videography at Global Oved Dei Seminary & University (GODSU) is also the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy from Global Oved Dei Seminary & University (GODSU).





Currently, Dr. Patricia McDougall works at Howard University as the Administrator in the Faculty Senate Office. Prior to joining the Faculty Senate, she worked with the Dean of the School of Social Work for 10 years. She received her education from Howard University School of Business and Northern Virginia College.

Ambassador Nestor Mendez, former Ambassador of Belize to the USA and Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) said:

"I am honored and elated that one of Belize's very own, Ms. Patricia McDougall, has placed 1st runner up in the Ms. Senior Universe 2022. Ms. McDougall exuded poise and grace on the world's stage through her impressive performance. With this incredible accomplishment, Ms. McDougall is now one of the few Belizeans to place prominently in an international pageant, serving as testament that notwithstanding our country's geographic size, we can compete at the highest levels in the international arena. It is my hope that Ms. McDougall's achievement inspires other Belizeans to pursue their goals and aspirations and similarly make our country proud."

In 1978 Dr. McDougall participated in her 1st Beauty Pageant, in NY and finished in 10, won the Best Swimwear Award and won Best Talent, dancing to Star Wars. She was a Judge at the 2017 Miss Africa USA Pageant, a photographer for Ms. United States, Ms. World America and Miss United States Pageants.

Dr. Patricia McDougall is an Official Nominee in the "Most Impactful" category for the 5th annual Global Beauty Awards Show.

The Senior Pageants Groups organization (SPG) honors and celebrates the lives and the accomplishments of Women over 60. As an organization, SPG seeks to further empower women of all nations and cultures to strive for equality, to achieve their personal best, to make real and meaningful changes, and to individually redefine what it means to be a Senior Woman and role model to the communities of women who will follow them.

