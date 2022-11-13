From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, November 13, 2022

Bear Attacks – Detoxification – Business Humor



Victoria Bowmann -- Cleansing and Detoxification







Victoria Bowmann is a health care professional, author and speaker with more than 30 years of expertise in cleansing, detoxification, digestive and gastro-intestinal (GI) health.



Growing up with allergies and a predisposition to arthritis and other genetic ailments, Bowmann began in earnest at a young age to research alternative treatments to invasive conventional approaches.



Bowmann honed in on the importance of cleansing and detoxification as a major factor in optimizing health. She created a widely used manual on reflorastation, a technique used to reintroduce healthy bacteria into the bowel following a colon hydrotherapy.



Over the past three decades, Bowmann has successfully utilized her method of reflorastation and propriety blend of probiotics to treat and deliver the optimal results to her patients. Her technique is now used by natural therapists worldwide.



Victoria Bowmann



Phoenix, AZ



United States



Contact Phone: 602-971-8392



vbowmann@cox.net



See her press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/10963



Paul Kyriazi - Feature Film Director







Hiroshima Twins is the true story of the Nakamura family that were at ground zero when the atomic bomb detonated in 1945. The family of ten all survived. When the atomic bomb detonated over Hiroshima, the Nakamura family lived at ground zero. Miraculously, the entire family of ten survived.



The father stopped at a friend's house for tea before going to work. … That saved him. One daughter was late for work hanging laundry. … That saved her. One son was working in the hull of a ship. … That saved him.



You'll read how the others were saved, often told by the twins and other family members in their own words. The book written by award-winning author Fumiko Takahashi was translated into English by feature film director Paul Kyriazi. It's now in print on Amazon.



And remember this … Even the most impossible parts of the story, really happened.







Name: Paul Kyriazi



Group: Feature Film Director



Dateline: Los Angeles, CA United States



Direct Phone: 310-826-0222



paulkyriazi@yahoo.com



See his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/6405



Chuck Bartlebaugh -- Be Bear Aware Campaign







Be Bear Aware Campaign



Campaign specializes in encounters and attacks with bears, moose, rattlesnakes, cougars, elk, deer, and alligators in backcountry and residential settings.



We provide online educational resources that can easily be downloaded from our webpage or YouTube channel. Our latest video is Bear Spray Scenarios and Demonstration.



Chuck Bartlebaugh



406-239-2315



bearinfo@cfwi.org



See his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-5353



Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert







Top keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis has written for Jay Leno's Tonight Show monologue as well as many other people, places and groups – radio, TV, syndicated cartoon strips, and even guests on the Jerry Springer show (her parents are proud). For over 25 years she's traveled country sharing her unique and practical tips on how to use humor in business (yes it's a business skill!). Through her humor keynotes on change management, communications, and failure, Jan helps leaders use the power of humor to instantly connect with others, make their message memorable, diffuse tension, and get people to listen. Jan is recognized as a top funny female speaker and comedian. Her keynotes offer plenty of clean humor and sold take-away tips.



Jan McInnis



Los Angeles, CA



United States



Contact Phone: 800-492-9394



Jan@TheWorkLady.com



See her press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-5103



Michael J. Mayer -- Licensed Psychologist – Consultant







Psychologist, consultant to businesses and professionals, coach and personal guide. Author of four books. Recent book is 'Choose a Better Road:Tips for Life's Traffic Jams'. This is a must read for all. Partner in a psychological practice and owner of a consulting firm. Presentor at state/national workshops. Executive/professional coaching, retreats, workshops are available. Presents live program on the radio every two weeks. KFRU 1400 AM Columbia, Missouri.



Focus is on people bringing positive meaning and beneficial results to their lives. Challenging, informative and motivating. Likes media presentations. Do not miss out on his latest book for an informative and motivating presentation. Can you answer the questions: 'Are you emotionally capable of being intimate? What two qualities are needed to be an effective parent?' Dr. Mayer has the answers. Call him. A NEW BOOK! "Better Sex through Deeper Emotional Intimacy" has just hit the market on Amazon.com Nine dynamics are presented to help us understand intimacy in our lives. Do you know these dynamics?



ichael J. Mayer



Columbia, MO



United States



Contact Phone: 573-443-1177



mmayer1019@aol.com



See his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-1180



