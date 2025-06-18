Back by Demand: Comedian Jan McInnis Headlines PALA Conference with Humor and Heart

The Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association (PALA) will welcome back Jan McInnis, a nationally touring keynote speaker and clean comedian, for their upcoming annual conference in September. Known for her unique ability to blend humor with helpful workplace insights, McInnis will present her keynote titled "Bouncing Back: Handling Setbacks Like a Comedian."

McInnis made a strong impression at a past PALA event, where her blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and practical advice hit home with attendees from across the state's long-term care and assisted living communities. At that time she presented her popular keynote Finding the Funny in Change. Her return to PALA is highly anticipated as she once again brings her upbeat message to the professionals who support Pennsylvania's aging population.

In her keynote, McInnis pulls back the curtain on her 25+ year career in comedy to reveal how comedians handle rejection, failure, and unexpected changes on a daily basis. With humor as both a shield and a tool, she shares how those same techniques can help healthcare and assisted living professionals stay grounded, bounce back from difficult situations, and find levity in the chaos.

"Bouncing Back" isn't just about making people laugh—it's about using laughter to recharge, reset, and reframe challenges. McInnis delivers memorable stories and stress-reducing strategies that attendees can put into practice the minute they walk out of the room.

McInnis has written for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and been spotlighted in The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The Huffington Post. She's performed for Fortune 500 companies, healthcare systems, and dozens of industry associations nationwide.

The PALA conference attracts dedicated professionals from assisted living, personal care homes, and memory care centers. With staffing pressures, emotional demands, and constant regulatory changes, this year's event will benefit from McInnis's humorous yet heartfelt take on staying resilient through it all.

For media interviews or booking information, contact Jan's assistant Brenda at Brenda@TheWorkLady.com