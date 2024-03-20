Awakening Transcends Print: Now Available as an Audiobook!

Peggy Sealfon's critically acclaimed novel, "Awakening A novel," takes a giant leap into the realm of auditory delight as it is now available in audiobook format. The transformative journey of Robin Stevens unfolds in a whole new dimension, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of self-discovery, resilience, and the profound secrets of life.

Synopsis: "Awakening" follows Robin Stevens' gripping journey through tragedy, loss, and the rediscovery of her true self. Rendered unconscious in a motorcycle accident, Robin awakens to the realization that she has been living a life of repression and unhappiness. Determined to break free, she embarks on a profound search, leading her to the enchanting South of France where psychic and spiritual revelations await.

Audiobook Experience: Listeners can now experience the magic of "Awakening" through the captivating narration of Catherine O'Connor who breathes life into the characters and landscapes. The audiobook format elevates the storytelling, allowing audiences to engage with the narrative in a deeply immersive way. Each character is brought to life, capturing the essence of Peggy Sealfon's storytelling.

"Peggy Sealfon's 'Awakening' takes on a new dimension in audiobook form. The narrative comes alive with a vividness that adds another layer to an already compelling story." - J. Peterson