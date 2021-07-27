Author to Discuss Book About 1970 Chicago Cubs at University of Illinois Chicago Alumni Exchange

Author William S. Bike will do an online presentation through the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Alumni Association Alumni Exchange program on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. about his book, The Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow.

The session is free, but you have to sign up, and you don't have to be connected to UIC to do so. To sign up, go to https://advance.uic.edu/events/the-forgotten-1970-chicago-cubs-go-and-glow/ and click on RSVP.

"Many Chicago Cubs fans remember the beloved 1969 team, but I think people will find the 1970 Cubs more interesting if they go to my talk online," Bike said.

Bike will walk listeners through his recently published book about the 1970 team, including its interesting characters such as Joe Pepitone and Ron Santo, Ernie Banks's 500th home run, "the basket" in the outfield, and how the manager's radio show caused clubhouse chaos.

An avid historian and journalist, Bike was a long-time UIC staff member, is associate editor of Gazette Chicago, and senior vice president of ANB Communications/Central Park Communications.

The UIC Alumni Association urges you to bring your questions and share your memories during this hour on August 25 at noon central time focused on the Chicago Cubs.

"I'm looking forward to you joining me on Wednesday, Aug. 25," Bike said.

For more information, email uicalumni@uic.edu. For more about the book or book purchase information, go to 1970chicagocubs.com.