Author of Hot Serial Killer Bio About Bill Bonin on the Gary Nolan Radio Show, Reveals How Bonin Scammed Calif. Justice System

Los Angeles, CA—Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., co-author of Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice, was interviewed on the Gary Nolan Radio on the USA Radio Network. Her first book, Without Remorse, was about her total time spent working at Los Angeles Men's Central, as a Clinical Psychologist, dealing with 12 major serial killers and other high-profile inmates. Her job was to keep them emotionally stable before, during and after their trials until they shipped out to state prisons.

Without Redemption has grabbed fans all over Europe, in New Zealand and Australia along with Canada and the United States. Paul Cheston, UK Crime Writer and author of The Babes in the Woods Murders wrote this about the book, "I would unreservedly recommend 'Without Redemption' as the most profound analysis of a serial killer I have read. It is based on unprecedented access to probation, medical, psychiatric reports, police statements and court documents, and, as an author and journalist, I know how difficult, nay impossible, it is to gain access to such a treasure trove of detail and insight."

Other Reviews of Without Redemption from Amazon

Unique & Amazing Serial Killer Biography

I would unreservedly recommend 'Without Redemption' as the most profound analysis of a serial killer I have read.

It is based on unprecedented access to probation, medical, psychiatric reports, police statements and court documents, and, as an author and journalist, I know how difficult, nay impossible, it is to gain access to such a treasure trove of detail and insight.

But most importantly it has the unique perspective of Vonda Pelto's own interviews with Bonin and his accomplices and the mass killer's own handwritten diaries.

The authors spare no one in exposing how Bonin was allowed to game the system and names of those professionals and institutions which put their own vested interests ahead of their duty to have him locked up long before he even started his killing spree.

Michael Butler has a light writing style which keeps the pace moving briskly and never loses the balance between explaining why Bonin killed and the devastating impact of this need to kill on the victims and their families.

Paul Cheston, Author of The Babes in the Woods Murders

My LA Sheriff Homicide Detective Husband Would've Loved This Book

My husband was a homicide detective for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's for decades, starting up with the force shortly before Bonin started killing. He knew many of the detectives in this book and would have really liked reading it, so right up his alley I wish he could be here to check it out. Not only that we lived in Downey, a few short miles away from Bill Bonin, when all these murders happened.

He used to tell me about the bureaucratic fights between LA Sheriff and LAPD, and that comes through loud and clear in 'Without Redemption.' And all those scenes at LA Men's Central Jail would have been so familiar because he served in that madhouse for years, pretty wild stuff. Actually, it gave me a small window into the world he existed in for so long, something he always tried to shield me from.

Well written and really tells the whole story of Bill Bonin.

KG

Title Says it All, 'Creation & Deeds' of a Serial Killer

Some book titles give a false impression of what they are really about, but that is not the case for 'Without Redemption.' The subtitle is 'Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin,' well that is exactly what is delivered in every way, shape and form. I was actually shocked at how the authors laid out Bonin's whole life, especially how the nine years he spent in state mental hospitals were related in such detail. Those types of government reports and documents are impossible to acquire, but they had a whole bunch of them covering many different scenarios.

Many factors went into the 'Creation' of serial killer Bill Bonin, and all those are explored in way or another in this book. The murders, as told through Bonin's diaries and interviews, are about 25% of the total story, but one told in a manner unlike few other serial killer stories, especially about Bonin because no had his diaries before.

One of the most interesting sections is after Bonin's final arrest—the months when evidence was being gathered, other suspects pursued, friends and family getting questioned, deals being cut and, most importantly, when the public found out about Bonin and his crimes. Really a fascinating section which employs Bonin's diaries and news articles to tell the story.

Be prepared to pay attention, this book is chocked full of good stuff, like the authors figuring out how one day changed everything when paths of four people crossed in total coincidence. Great detective work. The murders, as told through Bonin's diaries and interviews, are about 25% of the total story, but one told in a manner unlike few other serial killer stories, especially about Bonin because no had his diaries before.

Terrific book!!

LT

