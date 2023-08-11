Author of Bill Bonin Serial Killer Bio Featured on Truckers Network Radio; Website Contains Confidential Mental Health Docs

Houston, TX—Michael B. Butler, co-author of Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice, was interviewed by Shelley Johnson on The Truckers Network Radio Show. A host known for conducting entertaining and informative interviews, Shelley Johnson features current events, entertainment, and topics of interest to professional drivers with industry experts, nonprofits, authors, musicians, and celebrities.

The nearly one-hour show covered wide ranging aspects of the book, such as how it came to be written and why Bill Bonin proved such a compelling figure for a detailed historical biography. Without Redemption discloses a Bonin previously unknown to the public, solves two 40-year-old murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, profoundly impacted many lives and future events.

Listen to the entire interview at https://pod.co/truckers-network-radio-show/without-redemption-a-glimpse-into-the-evil-mind-of-freeway-killer-bill-bonin

A trove of previously hidden investigative documents was employed to create the most detailed historical biography ever written about the notorious serial killer. Authors had access to confidential state California state mental documents related to Bonin's many years as a patient/inmate at Atascadero and Vacaville State Mental Hospitals. These included all this progress reports, Psych Evals related to his transfers, disciplinary actions and more.

Without Redemption Book Trailer





Three other aspects of the book shine through:



1) It is a psychological roadmap which charts the evolution of Bonin's personality from abused child to sexual predator to serial killer. This is accomplished using documents from his childhood, war service, multiple California government mental health and penal institutions, witness testimony and the expertise of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had many sessions with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.



2) It is a narrative which reveals the inner workings of Bonin's mind, showing how he thought, felt, planned and viewed the world. The narrative displays Bonin, an abused high school dropout, cleverly manipulating lawyers, judges, doctors, social workers, friends, family, probation officers, government bureaucrats, detectives, journalists and, most tragically, the innocent victims of his rage.



3) Without Redemption also reveals the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, bring to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981.

How childhood abuse & Vietnam War service helped create what followed.

How Bonin manipulated California judicial, mental health & prison systems for nine years before the killings.

Interviews of Bonin, Miley & Munro with Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. before, during & after his Los Angeles trial.

Bonin's jailhouse writings offer new perspectives on his brutality, methods, thoughts and personality.

How & why Bonin covered for accomplice Eric Wijnaendts, who helped him with two murders.

Why March 24, 1980, is a key date in the Bill Bonin story.

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Escaped Justice, ISBN: 979-8841931249, For more info go to www.WithoutRedemption.com or purchase the book at Amazon, on Kobo or Google Books.

Media Contact: For media interviews or review copies contact Flotsam PR at flotsampr@pm.me or 319-504-3788.