From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Sunday, December 3, 2023

Attention Corporations Speakers Authors Experts Charitable Organizations and More New advertising opportunity-- Attract new customers from news media interviews. ExpertClick & Yearbook of Experts members have been interviewed by top publications from CNN to ABCNews Nightline and secured print coverage from Barron's to the International Herald Tribune. You'll great SEO They give you control and help you choose the best phrasing strategy and implement it with internet tools Our question system is a game changer as much search is question based Attracting journalists and new customers and visitors From news media interviews to SEO the system ensures you get action People will know your expertise They will know where to find you and most importantly know you welcome contact and have a direct way to reach you There are 3 levels of advertising membership opportunities each with differing abilities and benefits Full page $1,795 1/3 page $795 Signature Listing $595 Must make yourself available for questions and personal interviews. Call Mitchell P. Davis for details how to join – or see full offer at: ExpertClick.com/join.

