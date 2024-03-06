Attendees Find valuable Insight with humor keynote on change

This year's California Association of School Transportation Officials (CASTO) annual conference was highlighted by a keynote speech that left an unforgettable mark on its attendees. Renowned keynote speaker Jan's presentation, titled "Finding the Funny in Change," not only entertained the audience with her hilarious humor, but also equipped them with practical tools for navigating the complexities change roles with unique tips.

An attendee shared, "Loved the Humor you gave in dealing with every day. I will definitely use some of your tools as a supervisor." This sentiment reflects the impact of the keynote, as it provided valuable strategies wrapped in humor, making the learning experience both enjoyable and memorable.

The conference organizer at CASTO expressed his satisfaction and appreciation for the keynote's success as well. "Thank you so much! We had a great time here at the California official annual state conference. Jan did a great job. Everybody was laughing and we can't wait to hear all of our critiques." The positive feedback from the client underscores the keynote's effectiveness in creating an engaging and uplifting atmosphere for all participants.

"Finding the Funny in Change" is designed to address the challenges and uncertainties that come with change, using humor as a tool to foster resilience and adaptability. Jan's ability to blend comedy with practical advice offers a unique approach to professional development, making it a sought-after experience for conferences and corporate events alike.

