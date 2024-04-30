Assisted Living Professionals Get Tips on Dealing with Change

From: Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert Los Angeles , CA Tuesday, April 30, 2024



Jan offers unique tips for dealing with change Video Clip: Click to Watch The Empire State Association of Assisted Living (ESAAL) was thrilled to host comedian and keynote speaker Jan McInnis at their 2024 Annual Conference this April. Jan's presentation, "Finding the Funny in Change," offered a light-hearted and insightful look into managing change with humor, which captivated and energized attendees from start to finish.



Jan McInnis, renowned for her engaging and relatable humor, helped kick off the conference by exploring the inevitable changes faced in the professional and personal lives of her audience of health care professionals. Her approach not only entertained but also provided practical strategies for handling life's unpredictable shifts. "Jan was the perfect person to start our day; she had the crowd laughing from the get-go! People left the session feeling upbeat and energized," said the event organizer. "Feedback from the attendees has been very positive, and I wouldn't hesitate to work with Jan again!"



The client continued by mentioning Jan's professionalism throughout the planning process by saying "Jan and her team were great to work with as a planner; very professional & prompt in getting back to me during the booking process & leading up to the event."



The ESAAL's 2024 Annual Conference brought together professionals from across the state to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities in the assisted living industry. Jan's keynote was one of the highlights, providing both laughter and a unique perspective on embracing change, to make it an unforgettable experience for all attendees.



"Finding the Funny in Change" has been praised for its relevance and impact, particularly in industries such as health care, where compassion and adaptability are crucial. Jan McInnis's expertise in using humor to foster a positive workplace and adapt to change continues to be in high demand across various sectors.



For more information about Jan McInnis and her speaking engagements, please visit her website www.TheWorkLady.com. Jan McInnis Keynote Speaker, Comedian, and Master of Ceremonies 800-492-9394


