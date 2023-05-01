As Ducks Return in the Spring: Googala Duck Welcomes Them Back with a Picture Book Series, Song, and Video Books

Now that the ducks are flying back north in the spring, this is the perfect time to celebrate their return with the story of Googala Duck, who returns to a pond after experiencing the harsh conditions of winter. He didn't fly south with his family, since he loved playing in the pond so much, and he had no idea what winter would be like.

The book also incorporates the message of learning from the wisdom of one's parents, which is an important message for today, given the many teenagers who have lost their way, as reported in the media. It also offers a message of persevering in the face of adversity to become the mastery of one's destiny. It does so, because after initially suffering from the cold and nearly getting eaten by a hunter, Googala Duck finds a friendly owl who helps to protect him from the dangers of winter. And eventually Googala reunites with his family when they return in the spring, and he is much stronger for the challenges he mastered. He is much more willing to listen to the advice of his parents, too.

To celebrate the story of Googala Duck, there is now a song – The Ballad of Googala Duck, which is featured in a video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/_pap44krhT0. Plus all the Googala Duck books are available as a series of five videos designed to introduce readers to the book series. The videos feature illustrations from the books as a narrator reads the text. The first video of the series Saying Goodbye for the Winter is at https://youtu.be/_epiwtLMOuk

Now the next Googala Duck books are being developed, as Googala explores the Florida Everglades, meets different animals there, and learns from them ways to protect the environment and save the animals.

Besides writing about ducks, author John Pluff has been writing film scripts and is the owner of a successful building company, the American Building Group. The first script, The Dragon of Locke, is about two detectives who help to solve a case involving the theft of a sacred dragon from a Taoist monastery in China which is shipped to Stockton, California. At the same time, they are trying to find the missing brother-in-law of a local businessman. The script has already received 27 awards from international film festivals. Additional scripts based on the adventures of Dan and Winnie are in the works, too.

