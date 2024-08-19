Articles on a Child Abuse Victim Who Devotes Life to Help Abuse Survivors and Creates Campaign to Support Film on Abuse

Once she was a victim of child abuse, but now Kristin Fuller has dedicated her life's work to helping other survivors heal. Through her podcast, volunteer work with several organizations, and her trauma and addiction-focused coaching practice, she is on a mission to spread awareness about this important epidemic. The articles about her story are on Medium at https://tinyurl.com/2s3j34wy and Substack at https://gini.substack.com/p/once-a-child-abuse-victim-woman-devotes

Now as one of the interviewees in the documentary, Lost Voices, also known as Abused or Victims of Abuse, Kristin Fuller has just launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the film, since it similarly seeks to raise awareness of child abuse in its many forms – from neglect to verbal and physical attacks. Also, the film discusses the foster care system, where about 70% of the children have been abused, and the growing dangers of child trafficking.

As Fuller describes her own journey, she was one of the millions of female and male victims, many of whom struggle with addiction and in some cases attempt suicide. She nearly became one of those statistics. But after a family intervention, she began her recovery journey, and after therapy and rehabilitation, she dedicated herself to her life purpose: giving other survivors of abuse hope for healing and the tools and education to help them thrive by overcoming their trauma wounds and live fulfilling lives.

As a participant in the Abused documentary, she felt she could help even more survivors on an international scale. So besides contributing her own funds to the costs of production and marketing, she has set up a crowdfunding campaign for the film to raise even more awareness and support for increasing awareness of the problem of abuse and what to do about it. The film Abused features child abuse victims, abusers, social workers, health professionals, foster care parents, psychologists, and others talking about child abuse, child trafficking, and foster care, where about 70% of the children there have been abused. The film's trailer features some of the highlights of this just completed documentary. The video is on the Changemakers Films channel at https://youtu.be/hyc30ef6nSE.

In her crowdfunding campaign Fuller is seeking donations to support her efforts to raise awareness to help children and adult survivors of abuse through the Abused documentary. Plus ten percent of all film proceeds will be used to support several nonprofits that help abused children in the foster system and help the survivors of sexual abuse.

To learn more about Kristin Fuller's story, her lifelong campaign to help child abuse survivors, and the Abused documentary that brings more awareness to problem of abuse and ways to deal with it, her crowdfunding campaign website is at http://spot.fund/63hh35sc. For more information on the film, Changemakers Productions email is changemakersprod@att.net.

The developer and executive producer of the Abused project, Gini Graham Scott, PhD, is also especially interested in scams, which have grown alongside the digital revolution and are now affecting virtually every industry and facet of society. She wrote about the latest type of scams in a recent book Scams in the Digital Age published by American Leadership Books, which has led to a documentary being produced in a few months. Several other books on scams published by American Leadership Books and turned into documentaries include The Big Con turned into "Conned: A True Story," and I Was Scammed turned into "Con Artists Unveiled," both films distributed by Gravitas Ventures. The books are on Amazon and the films can be seen on Apple TV: Conned: A True Story - Apple TV and Con Artists Unveiled - Apple TV.

For more information and to set up interviews:

Karen Andrews

Executive Assistant

Changemakers Publishing and Writing

San Ramon, CA 94583

(925) 804-6333

Changemakerspub@att.net

www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com

*********

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, Scams in the Digital Age, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.