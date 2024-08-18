Articles on New Song and Book about the White House Race Between Harris and Trump

Now that the Democratic Convention is beginning after Kamala Harris entered the race for President and has been gaining in popularity, there's a White House Dog Race song about Kamala, as featured in a recent article in Medium and Substack. The Medium link is at https://tinyurl.com/4rj9x8nj. The Substack link is at https://tinyurl.com/yt2vehw9.

The song was inspired by applying the Dog Type Personality System, which is like other personality systems which feature four major personality types, such Myers-Briggs and Color Profiling. The key difference is this system is based on four dog types with different leadership styles. They are the German Shepherd, the dominant-aggressive type; the Golden Retriever, the support-helper; the Pomeranian, the social people-person; and the Border Collie, the detailed-oriented researcher type.

Harris and Trump are both German Shepherd types, resulting in an even more intense battle between Trump and Harris than with Biden, who was like a Golden Retriever. As the song begins:

VERSE

In the race for the White House, they face for a fight,

Kamala and Donald, in a battle that's tight.

Both like German Shepherds, tough and strong.

They bark and bite, accuse each other of wrongs.

CHORUS

Harris and Trump, each showing their might,

Two German Shepherds, in a political fight.

They both have strong personality types.

Each attacks to win with put downs and gripes.

You can listen to the song at https://youtu.be/9CfMh742MbU, All three versions – for Trump vs. Harris; Trump vs. Biden; and The White House Dog Race for Anyone Running – are featured in the White House Dog Race Book, which includes lyrics and links to each song. It's available on Kindle https://www.amazon.com/White-House-Dog-Race-Book-ebook/dp/B0DC4TKHSL. A paperback is available at https://www.amazon.com/White-House-Dog-Race-Book/dp/B0DD4423J5.

The songs were created to be completely neutral in featuring the differen leadership styles and you can listen to the song about anyone running in any race at https://youtu.be/rxth8bn79SE.

To learn more about the dog type personality system which inspired these songs, it's described in What Type of Dog Are You? published by Waterside Productions. The system can help anyone discover their own and others' personality styles to better understand oneself and others and have better relationships in your work and personal life.

The songwriter is Gini Graham Scott, PhD, who has written a series of books and documentaries dealing with scams and the criminal justice system, published by American Leadership Books. These documentaries and books include: "Conned: A True Story" based on The Big Con and "Con Artists Unveiled" based on I Was Scammed. Both films are distributed by Gravitas Ventures. Another film, "Love Behind Bars" based on the books: Women in Prison and Women with Partners in Prison from American Leadership Books is being launched at the American Film Market in November in Las Vegas.

For more information on how the dog type personality system relates to different types of leadership, on books and films by Gini Graham Scott, and to set up interviews, email or call:

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.