Articles about New Game Company with a Unique Game Approach – Games in Books and Over 80 Games in Four Months

A just published article on Substack and Medium features a unique new type of gaming -- games in a book, where players print and cut out the board and sometimes the board and game tokens, to play. It appears to be the first game company ever to specialize in this type of gaming.

The recently formed game company, ALB Games, has launched this new game publishing approach, since this makes it much faster and cheaper to produce these games. In the past four months, it has produced over 80 card, communication, and party games for a broad range of players from 12 and up. Its wide variety of games includes games on travel, relationships, the environment, cars, crime, and more. There are even games on AI and everyday problems and solutions. Besides featuring the games on Amazon, the company provides games to dozens of organizations and association. The company's website is at www.albgames.net.

You can read more about the games in the article on Medium at https://tinyurl.com/mrxsrkc3 or on Substack at https://gini.substack.com/publish/post/165143249.

The games have been developed by Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D., who used to be a full-time game designer in her 20s and signed games to major game publishers, including Parker Brothers and Hasbro Industries. Then, 4 months ago, she began designing games for ALB Games, beginning with a series of games about scams and AI to support some books published by American Leadership Books and some films produced by Changemakers Productions and Dear Skyyler Productions. Aside from games, she is a prolific writer, who has published more than 250 books, over 50 with traditional publishers; has written over three dozen award winning scripts, has developed and produced 20 films released by major distributors, and has written over 150 songs featured on YouTube at Changemakers Music.

Some videos of the games are featured on YouTube – A Combo of Games: https://youtu.be/F6chscBCdLo and A Gallery of Games: https://youtu.be/f1eocnm-npE.

