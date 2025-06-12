Articles Feature a New Way to Help Tesla Overcome Its Current Problems

What can Tesla do to improve its image and get more sales? That's what an article on Medium and Substack has suggested, after a few bad weeks for Tesla, as a result of the negative public reaction to Elon Musk, along with growing competition from other car manufacturers.

But there's hope for creating more appeal for a Tesla. As described in the article, there's a new song, "I Love My Tesla," designed to appeal to new markets. Also, there's a card game in a book called Car Go!, which features the benefits of the Tesla, along with other car companies. Players attempt to create sets of cards featuring the cars, and they learn about the different car models along the way. The game publisher ALB Games is working on creating a series of car games for particular companies, including Tesla, which will feature the benefits of the different car models for each company.

You can hear the song on YouTube at https://youtu.be/vych4mPRWKg. In the song, "I Love My Tesla," the singer describes all the ways in which a Tesla is a really great car, such as a lower cost for fuel, a great sounds of music, and the way it stands out in a crowd. The video features images of people from all walks of life praising a Tesla.

The Car Go! game, which is available on Amazon, uses a new approach – publishing games in a book, where players print and cut out the cards, and sometimes the board and game tokens, to play. It's much faster and cheaper to produce a game in a book, and in the past five months, the company has published over 80 card and party games, including games on travel, relationships, the environment, cars, crime, and more. It even has games in Spanish, as well as English, featuring travel to Spanish-speaking destination, including Spain and Portugal, Mexico and Central America, South America, and Cuba and the Caribbean. The ALG Games website is at www.albgames.net.

The games have been developed by Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D., a prolific writer, who has published more than 250 books, over 50 with traditional publishers; has written over three dozen award winning scripts, and has developed and produced 20 films released by major distributors.

You can see the articles on Medium: https://tinyurl.com/4pp5n3tf and on Substack: https://gini.substack.com/p/a-new-way-to-help-tesla-overcome

