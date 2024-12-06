Article on the Growing World of Podcasts and a New Series Featuring New and Unusual Businesses

An article was just published in Substack and Medium about the growing world of podcasts and a new series featuring new and unusual business, Changemakers Podcasts. The article begins by describing the vast number of podcasts, since as of June 2024, approximately 2.7 million podcasts were available on Apple Podcasts alone, reflecting a 13.5% increase from September 2021. The article also describes the most popular genres of podcasts: the news, true crime, sports, health and fitness, and religion and faith. Plus the article names the most popular podcasts with millions of listeners or views, the growth of video podcasts, the platforms hosting podcasts, and what podcast consumers prefer.

Then, it describes the new podcast series – Changemakers Podcasts at www.changemakerspodcasts.net, which features news and trends in business, starting with little known unique and unusual businesses. These podcasts are a spin-off of a series of books, films, and games on social issues and politics which podcaster, Gini Graham Scott, a prolific book author and film producer, devloped for American Leadership Books, a publisher of books on criminal justice, society, and politics.

As the article describes, the first podcast features an interview with Alex Zinzopoulos, one of the producers of the films on scams Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled, and , AI Evolution, a film about AI's effects on individuals. You can hear the film interview with Alex on Spreaker at https://www.spreaker.com/episode/podcast-on-documentary-films-with-alex-zinzopoulos--62983049.

Then, the article discusses the second podcast with the owner of a virtual assistants company, Sherry Murtaza of EzyAgents,. That interview is featured at https://www.spreaker.com/episode/podcast-on-working-with-a-team-of-virtual-assistants-sherry-murtaza--63132758,

As the article concludes, Changemakers Podcasts is featuring one or two interviews a week with the owners of unusual or unique business and is looking for interviewees anywhere in the U.S. to talk about their business and industry trends.

The major sponsors of these podcasts are American Leadership Books and ALB Games, which produces games in books based on the company's books and film projects. The company's latest games include Scamalot, based on the books The Big Con and I Was Scammed, featuring victims of several dozen scams and how to avoid them. The books were turned into the films Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled. Another game is Life Behind Bars, inspired by the books Women with Partners in Prison and Women in Prison, which inspired the film Love Behind Bars. All the books, films, and games, which deal with current social issues and trends, are available on Amazon and other platforms.

For more details, you can read the full article on Medium at https://tinyurl.com/5n7xv5ue or on Substack at https://gini.substack.com/p/the-growing-world-of-podcasts-and. The games Scamalot and Life in Prison, the books The Big Con and I Was Scammed, and the films Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled are all available on Amazon or Amazon Prime.

