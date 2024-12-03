Article on the Growing Market for Card and Communication Games and a New Company Creating Games Based on Books and Films

An article was just published in Substack and Medium about the growing market for card and communication games, driven by increasing consumer interest in both traditional tabletop formats and digital platforms. Some of these games are even published in a book with a print and cut-out-your-cards format, which keeps costs down, in a still very small niche market.

As the article describes, the numbers of this card and communications games market are huge and growing. For example, the U.S. card games market is expected to reach $423.7 million in revenue by 2024, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 8.27%, leading to a projected market volume of $630.3 million by 2029.

Now a new company, ALB Games, specializing in card and communication games based on books and films on social and criminal justice issues has joined this growing market. The company's latest games include Scamalot, based on the book The Big Con about dozens of victims swindled by a book-to-film scam, which was turned into the film Conned: A True Story. It is also based on I Was Scammed, featuring victims of several dozen scams and how to avoid them, which was turned into the film Con Artists Unveiled. Book books are published by American Leadership Books.

Besides focusing on games to promote an awareness of social issues, like the scam game and Life in Prison, about prison life, the company has a unique approach to publishing games. Rather than publishing a more expensive game in a box, it publishes its games in a book, where players print and cut up cards using heavy stock paper to form a card deck of about 150 cards which feature different activities for playing the game. So far, only a few children's book publishers have created such games in a book, so this is a breakthrough in games publishing.

For more details, you can read the full article on Medium at https://tinyurl.com/27z6hhss or on Substack at https://gini.substack.com/p/the-growing-market-for-card-and-communication The games Scamalot and Life in Prison, the books The Big Con and I Was Scammed, and the films Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled are all available on Amazon or Amazon Prime.

For more information and to set up interviews, email or call:

Karen Andrews



Executive Assistant

Changemakers Publishing and Writing



San Ramon, CA 94583



925) 804-6333



Changemakerspub@att.net



www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com

*********

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; and The Big Con and I Was Scammed, published by American Leadership Press.