Article on Winning When Life Is Like a Game - Just Published on Medium and Substack

An article was just published in Substack and Medium about how life can be compared to a game and winning is like mastering the rules of the game. Author and game designer Gini Graham Scott began thinking about how life is like a card game after she recently began creating card games for ALB Games about everyday life experiences, such as about scams in Scamalot, and life in prison in Life Behind Bars and Love in Prison. As she explains in the beginning of the article: "We are dealt different hands to begin with, but we need to play them as well as we can to improve our lot in life, though if we don't play well, other players can take advantage of us and cause us to lose." Then, besides thinking about all the parallels and different strategies for playing a good game, she got some tips for the strategies for playing a better game in life, she asked AI for additional ideas.

Among the parallels she noted:

Starting Hands Vary:

Your Strategy Matters:

Luck Plays a Role:

You Have Opportunities to Improve Your Hand or Fall Behind:

Your Mindset Influences Outcomes:

And for playing a better game with your hand, she describes the following ways to improve your game play and your life.

Assess Your Cards Honestly:

Learn the Rules:

Adapt to the Game:

Develop Your Strategy:

Be Open to New Opportunities:

Control What You Can:

Play to Your Strengths:

Seek Alliances and Build Your Network:

Learn from Others and Seek Mentors and Coaches:

Invest in Education and Skills:

Take Calculated Risks:

Manage Your Resources Wisely:

Stay Resilient and Patient:

Work on Personal Growth:

You can see the specific ways to play a better game of life in the article, which discusses each of these strategies and styles of play. As the article concludes: "Success comes from understanding the game, maximizing what you have, and continuously working to improve your position. The best players aren't just lucky—they're prepared, adaptable, and strategic. So may you play the game of life well."

For more details, you can read the full article on Medium at https://tinyurl.com/bdz9r56z and on Substack at https://open.substack.com/pub/gini/p/life-is-like-a-card-game-how-to-become. The games Scamalot and Life in Prison, the books The Big Con and I Was Scammed, and the films Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled are all available on Amazon or Amazon Prime.

