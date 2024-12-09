Article on How to Deal with Everyday Mistakes Just Published on Medium and Substack

An article was just published in Substack and Medium about how to deal with making minor everyday mistakes, such as clicking the wrong button online, so you signed up for something you didn't want but end up paying for it. Or what if you buy something you picked it out by mistake because you weren't paying attention?

As the article by author Gini Graham Scott PhD describes, after making a minor mistake, dwelling on it, and blaming herself for not being attentive, she began thinking about the everyday mistakes we all make and what lessons we might learn from them. She also thought about how such mistakes could lead to scams, a subject she explored in many books and films, such as the books The Big Con, I Was Scammed, and Scams in the Digital Age and the films Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled.

Then, the experience led her to post a series of 16 tips on how you can deal with these small everyday mistakes, so they don't upset you or disrupt your life, and you can even gain from them? For example, here are a few of the many tips:

Think about why you made the mistake and how you can change what you do in the future, so you don't make that mistake again.

Think about what you can learn from the mistake.

Think about how mistakes can be a teachable moment you can share with others.

Think of all the positive things in your life. Think about what positive things you can do or things that will happen to you in the future.

Thus, if you make such a mistake, the article will give you something to think about, so you can turn that mistake into something positive.

The article concludes with some examples of how this has been Scott's approach throughout her life – turning anything negative that happens into something positive. For example, after she escaped a scam, this approach led to a series of games for ALB Games, an offshoot of American Leadership Books for whom she has written a dozen books. The first game was Scamalot, based on this scam escape and her books and films on scams: The Big Con about a book-to-film scam; I Was Scammed, featuring victims of several dozen scams; and the films Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled. Then, Scamalot led to still other games, including Life Behind Bars and Love in Prison, inspired by the books Women with Partners in Prison and Women in Prison. All of these books, films, and games are available on Amazon.

Likewise, readers are urged to think about any mistakes or anything negative in their life and how they might turn such experiences into something positive. The links to the articles are on Medium at https://tinyurl.com/ufh3b5ns or on Substack at https://gini.substack.com/p/dealing-with-everyday-mistakes

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; and The Big Con and I Was Scammed, published by American Leadership Press.