Article Features a Song about Breaking Through the Media Clutter to Get Known

As part of a campaign to get known and help others get known, book author. film producer, and songwriter Gini Graham Scott has written an article abouta country song featured on multiple platforms: "Making Your Dreams Come Through." It reflects the basic strategy of this getting-known approach, which involves persistence in letting the media know what you are doing and creating special activities or events that help you stand out.

As In the song, that's what the singer does. He has been struggling for years, when he meets a stranger who gives him some good advice on what to do, so he finally breaks through.

Here's a link to the song, so you can listen to it yourself. https://youtu.be/uBR_Z11K_To

As she describes in the article, Gini has been using this approach to promote two of her films that were recently released by Gravitas Ventures. One is Conned: A True Story, based on the book The Big Con about a book to film scam published by American Leadership Books. The second film is Con Artists Unveiled, based on I Was Scammed, also from American Leadership Books, about different scams and how to avoid them. The films and books are available on Amazon.

To learn more you can read the article on Medium at: https://ginigrahamscott.medium.com/a-song-about-breaking-through-the-media-clutter-to-get-known-89cce621cb19.

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.