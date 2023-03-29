Arnie Wexler will have 55 years clean from gambling april 10th

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) will mark its 40 th anniversary with a very special event, and we invite you and/or your organization to play an important part in it. CCGNJ will hold a Gala on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 p.m. at the Law Center in New Brunswick to honor Arnie Wexler ( pictured ), a former executive director of the Council and a seminal figure in the treatment and recovery for the problem gambler.

The Gala will feature a keynote delivered by Craig Carton, host of WFAN's "Hello, My Name is Craig," which focuses on problem gambling issues and takes calls from disordered gamblers.

We hope you will attend the Gala and also consider supporting CCGNJ as we celebrate our four decades and Mr. Wexler's tremendous contributions. In addition to coming to the Gala, there are two ways you can be a part of what is sure to be a memorable event and support the CCGNJ's mission, whose work is all the more critical at this time: Become a sponsor of the Gala and/or take out an ad in the Gala Ad Book.

We greatly appreciate your interest and support of our mission, as well as helping us recognize Arnie Wexler for his lifelong dedication to supporting problem gamblers and their families.

For more information on the Gala, including ticket, sponsorship and ad book pricing and payment options, please go to CCGNJ GALA.

We look forward to seeing you on Friday, June 9, 2023!