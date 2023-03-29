Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Arnie Wexler will have 55 years clean from gambling april 10th
Text
Arnie Wexler will have 55 years clean from gambling april 10th
From:
Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert
Boynton Beach, FL
Wednesday, March 29, 2023

 



 
 
 
The CCGNJ's 40th Anniversary Gala
 
To Honor Arnie Wexler
The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) will mark its 40th anniversary with a very special event, and we invite you and/or your organization to play an important part in it. CCGNJ will hold a Gala on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 p.m. at the Law Center in New Brunswick to honor Arnie Wexler (pictured), a former executive director of the Council and a seminal figure in the treatment and recovery for the problem gambler.
 
The Gala will feature a keynote delivered by Craig Carton, host of WFAN's "Hello, My Name is Craig," which focuses on problem gambling issues and takes calls from disordered gamblers.
 
We hope you will attend the Gala and also consider supporting CCGNJ as we celebrate our four decades and Mr. Wexler's tremendous contributions. In addition to coming to the Gala, there are two ways you can be a part of what is sure to be a memorable event and support the CCGNJ's mission, whose work is all the more critical at this time: Become a sponsor of the Gala and/or take out an ad in the Gala Ad Book.
 
We greatly appreciate your interest and support of our mission, as well as helping us recognize Arnie Wexler for his lifelong dedication to supporting problem gamblers and their families.
 
For more information on the Gala, including ticket, sponsorship and ad book pricing and payment options, please go to  CCGNJ GALA.
 
We look forward to seeing you on Friday, June 9, 2023!
Facebook Twitter Instagram
ARNIE WEXLER          ASWEXLER@AOL.COM

Arnie and Sheila Wexler have provided extensive training on Compulsive, Problem and Underage Gambling, to more than 40,000 gaming employees (personnel and executives) and have written Responsible Gaming Programs for major gaming companies. In addition, they have worked with Gaming Boards and Regulators, presented educational workshops nationally and internationally and have provided expert witness testimony. Sheila Wexler is the Executive Director of the Compulsive Gambling Foundation

    
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Arnie Wexler
Group: Arnie & Sheila Wexler Associates
Dateline: boynton beach, FL United States
Direct Phone: 954-501-5270
Cell Phone: 954-501-5270
Jump To Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Jump To Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert
Contact Click to Contact