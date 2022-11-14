Monday, November 14, 2022

Are you a speaker? Consultant? Salesperson? What would one more sale mean to you?

All salespersons and speakers are about performances. They look to persuasive performance effectiveness as a method of communication to not only set goals but also measure and evaluate the results. Persuasive Performance effectiveness may be defined as translating goals into results.

Dale Irvin•CSP•CPAE and James Feldman•CSP will help create a structured, organized, script and PowerPoint presentation that conveys your content, your services or offer as it persuades others to act in the way you desire. Whether you're speaking to sell, convince, influence, inform, or inspire, we will help you move your presentation to a new level that will deliver a game changing impact on your audience.

They will teach you how to

?? Understand your audience

?? Strengthen your 'turning points'

?? Tell a persuasive story

?? Build emotional appeal

?? Create a call to action

?? Use storytelling with humor

?? Leverage PowerPoints

?? Gain confidence and extra edge

Their 3-DAY EVENT provides insights to adapt our experience and resources to create, capture, your persuasive presentations to stand out in accelerate and previously unimaginable ways.

You will leave equipped with the keys to unlock new skills, tools, and business models

increasing your impact and influence when communicating.

For more information go to https://shifthappens.com/symposium/