Are Your Press Releases Getting Noticed? ExpertClick Launches NewsMakerTools Marketing Services
Washington, D.C. — [Insert Date] — In today's crowded media landscape, simply sending a press release isn't enough. Optimizing your message matters more than ever. That's why ExpertClick has introduced NewsMakerTools Marketing Services, designed to give PR professionals the edge they need to make headlines.

As part of a special September introductory offer, PR professionals can "stick a toe in the water" with a complimentary news release — written and distributed free of charge.

What NewsMakerTools Delivers

Members enjoy savings on a full suite of services, plus a FREE press release with membership. Services include:

  1. Manual Release Distribution – We'll post your content or newsletter updates: $75 each (six-release minimum).

  2. Banner Ad Development & Placement – $379 annually. Includes custom leaderboard design and placement on the topic of your choice. Sample here
